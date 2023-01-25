Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew when he was run over by a snowplow
When Jeremy Renner was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day, the actor was trying to save his adult nephew, according to a sheriff's report.
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
British actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker
British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like "24" and movies like "A Room with a View" and "Arachnophobia," has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
California Dance Club Mass Shooter Kills Himself After Standoff: Sheriff
Hours after a gunman turned a California ballroom into a shooting gallery late Saturday—killing 10 people and wounding 10 others—police said they discovered the escaped suspect in a white cargo van, dead of what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.The suspect was identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna at a Sunday afternoon press conference. He opened fire at the Star Dance Studio around 10:22 p.m. PT Saturday in Monterey Park, California, less than an hour after a Lunar New Year festival in the city ended. Hours later, the septuagenarian was found...
Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say
The man told officers “his wife had been in pain for 11 years following a car accident that caused nerve damage in her back.”
Elderly couple from Las Vegas found dead in Death Valley National Park
An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials.
Another hiker disappears on mountain where Julian Sands went missing
Another hiker has disappeared on the mountain where actor Julian Sands went missing, the authorities have said. Jin Chung, 75, from Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday after last being seen at around 6am in a carpool to Mount Baldy with two others, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department has said. The group of three agreed to meet back at the car at around 2pm, but the 75-year-old never appeared.“Chung was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. Chung initially carpooled to Mt. Baldy with two others but separated from them when they arrived, with an understanding they would...
