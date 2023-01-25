Read full article on original website
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
countylinemagazine.com
Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit Honors Artist Bob Snead
Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) features the exhibit Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas through April 15. The LMFA exhibit is the first of Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020 at age 84. With many of the first paintings now in private collections, the Texas Governor’s Mansion, and donated or loaned to art entities across the country, it has been three decades since a large collection of his art has been shown outside of El Paso.
Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023
Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
countylinemagazine.com
Laugh With Jim Breuer in Longview
Former Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Jim Breuer performs “Freedom of Laughter” at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. Breuer’s latest shows include the comedy specials “And Laughter For All” (2013) on EPIX and “Comic Frenzy” (2015) on Amazon Prime.
countylinemagazine.com
Stephanie Nickel Art Featured at Gallery Main Street
Stephanie Nickel combines collage, printmaking, and mixed media to produce expressive works that combine lettering, shading, and depth for a unique visual impact. Her new exhibit at Gallery Main Street in downtown Tyler is titled Stephanie Nickel: Lean In and is on display through March 6. Gallery Main Street fans...
countylinemagazine.com
History: It’s the New Thing For Local Entertainment
Is it just me or have you too noticed a surge of interest in area history? Not just from the “old” folks, but from millennials and other generations. Tourists have long looked to towns and regions for quirky historical markers and other signs of interesting history, but over the last couple of decades I haven’t heard about that same level of interest from those who live within the region.
How Does Fireball Whisky Get Away with Selling Tiny Bottles In Tyler, TX?
The first time I saw those tiny bottles of "Fireball Whisky" for sale at a gas station here in Tyler, TX, I thought to myself "Wait a minute, they can't sell liquor in Tyler," then never gave it another thought. Well it turns out the "How" behind Fireball getting their...
countylinemagazine.com
Surrender to Live Comedy in Mineola
The Lake Country players present Michael McKeever’s Suite Surrender at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Historic Select Theatre in Mineola. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m., February 12 and 19. In 1942 two Hollywood divas arrive at the Palm Beach Royale...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
TxDOT crews to work on I-20 west of Canton in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will be working on westbound Interstate 20 from mile markers 525 to 521 in Van Zandt County throughout Wednesday. According to the TxDOT Tyler District, the workers will be putting in milled rumble strips in the area just west...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Uninterrupted Views Of Cedar Creek Lake Right Out The Back Door In Malakoff
When you have some free time and scrolling through the real estate ads on Realtor, Zillow, Redfin and other sites, you can quickly get lost at looking at some stunning homes and at the same time easily find a home that you can fall in love with and see yourself living in. That's exactly what I found while looking online today. I found this home sitting on the shores of Cedar Creek Reservoir with a Malakoff, Texas address.
Gov. Abbott, other leaders celebrate groundbreaking of upcoming UT Tyler medical school
TYLER, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the groundbreaking for the UT Tyler medical school building on Monday a "remarkable step forward" for health care access and the local economy. Abbott was joined by several state and local leaders in the education and political arenas for the groundbreaking...
countylinemagazine.com
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro
Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
countylinemagazine.com
Mark Wills Performs Country Hits
Mark Wills brings his passionate country voice and lasting hits to the Greenville Municipal Auditorium at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 19. The Atlanta, Georgia, native released eight top-10 hits in the 1990s and early 2000s — including “Wish You Were Here” and “I Do (Cherish You).”
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Canton, Texas woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Canton
A Canton, Tx., woman was killed in a 2-vehilce accident on Highway 243 just west of Canton early Saturday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety said. Authorities said that 42-year-old Jennifer L. Johnson was killed in the wreck when headed west in a 2019 Nissan Sentra, colliding with another vehicle, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Jose E. Rincon Juarez, male, 37 YOA of Kaufman, Texas. A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle, Jose E. Rincon Juarez, male, 37 YOA of Kaufman, Texas was treated at a hospital with incapacitating injuries, a DPS spokesperson said.
