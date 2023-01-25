Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
Jeremy Renner released from hospital after snowplow accident
The actor Jeremy Renner has returned home from hospital, as he recovers from an accident involving a snowplow that left him seriously injured. Renner, 52, updated fans by commenting on a tweet posted by the account of his Paramount+ TV show, Mayor of Kingstown. He wrote: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 2.01 with my family at home.”
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner, a Real-Life Superhero, Was Trying to Save His Nephew When Crushed by Snow Plow
Turns out Jeremy Renner is a superhero both on and off the screen. The Hawkeye actor is on the long road to recovery after breaking more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. What wasn’t known until now are the circumstances that led to the accident — and how Renner literally sacrificed his own body to save his nephew.
smithmountainlake.com
Jeremy Renner broke '30-plus bones' in snowplough accident
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Avengers star shared a glimpse into his recovery after he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries after being hit by the machine at his Nevada home on January 1st. Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew from injury when he was crushed by...
