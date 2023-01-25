Read full article on original website
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
After being called names by English teacher for scoring zero on a test, a man becomes a writer and proves him wrong
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He would come into class, read my name out loud and the score, then throw my paper on the floor for me to go and collect it. "He would say, "John, you have a zero!"
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ on Hulu, a Quietly Seething Documentary Outlining the Roots of Modern Civil Unrest
The documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. (now on Hulu) grabs history by the lapels and gives it a good, rousing shake. Director Sierra Pettengill uses U.S. military and broadcast-TV archival footage from the late 1960s to piece together a polemic essay about the violent, escalatory roots of modern-day civil unrest – most notably, near-surreal footage of riot-control training exercises taking place in faux city streets dubbed “Riotsville.” The film aims to shed light on why police forces have become heavily militarized, and the citizenry more heavily armed, and does so with vital assertiveness.
Exploring the Unknown: A Look at the Mysterious Histories and Details of Some Mysterious Books
The concept of cursed books has long fascinated readers and scholars alike. These tomes are believed to be infused with some sort of supernatural power or malevolent energy, often causing misfortune or even death to those who read them. Some of the most famous cursed books in history include the infamous "Necronomicon," a work of fiction created by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, and the "Book of the Dead," an ancient Egyptian funerary text.
The history of the shadow people
The TRUE story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?. Have you ever seen something out of the corner of your eye, but when you turn to look, it's gone? Have you ever heard a strange noise at night that can't be explained? Many people have encountered what is known as "shadow people" - mysterious beings that appear in the darkness and vanish without a trace. Some believe these shadow people are real, while others think they are simply a product of our imagination. Let's explore the true story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?
yourclassical.org
Mak Grgić
Guitarist Mak Grgić was born in Slovenia in 1987. He's based in the US now, but he loves to play music from the Balkans as a way to connect with his homeland and his heritage. On today's show, we'll hear Mak Grgić perform a set of pieces called the Balkan Suite by Miroslav Tadić.
macaronikid.com
Fine Art Resources
Age-level choirs perform concerts twice a year, plus a one-week summer Show Choir camp. Private lessons for all ages by multi-state fiddle champion Sharon Bounds. Lessons in guitar, piano, and many other instruments. Lessons, camps, and enrichment classes. Art classes for children, teens, and adults. Dance, art, music, and fitness.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
On Poetry: January 2023
New collections to make life more lyrical. One could consider the year’s beginning an opportunity to engage in a new conversation with our environment and intentions going forward. But it’s also, as we are now deep into winter, a chance to pause, reflect, and rest. Well, rest as much as possible while negotiating a world spinning rapidly as we look for places to focus and catch our breath.
booktrib.com
Spring 2023 Novels Centering Brave Women, Veiled Pasts and the Periphery of History
Many readers asked me why I chose to write historical fiction at the events I attended last year. I didn’t have enough time to elaborate, but if I could, I would trace back to my childhood in China, where I first encountered the genre. Growing up there, I perceived...
‘You’ve Got To Work Twice As Hard To Get Half the Recognition’: Inside the Event Celebrating Indigenous Blakcellence
In Aboriginal dreamtime, the story goes that the white cockatoo engulfs himself in flames as a sacrifice to help the people around him. From the fire, he emerges black, carrying new lessons and scars that become symbols for hope, resurrection and selflessness. It’s a parallel that rapper, Nooky, tells me...
Nam June Paik Documentary at Sundance Offers an Incisive Look at a Rarely Seen Side of Pioneering Video Artist’s Life
Amanda Kim’s new documentary Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV starts somewhere in the middle. It’s the 1950s, and within the first 20 minutes, we see the artist tranquilly playing a piano composition by Arnold Schoenberg, the Austrian composer who ushered in a new kind of musical modernism. It’s hardly the Paik most people know. Paik’s wild videos, sculptures, and performances exude a madcap creativity that’s all too rare these days. And so it feels like a relief when, a few minutes later, Paik can be seen slamming his fist against another piano, creating jolting stabs of sound. That’s...
nftplazas.com
Nifty Gateway Stuns with Dazzling ‘Post Photography’ Collection
AI art is a hot topic in both the creative and tech fields and it seems that Nifty gateway is looking to explore this with its latest show. Dubbed ‘Post-Photography Glimpses’, the collection will center around artists who are pushing the boundaries of traditional representation. Curated by Ivona...
booktrib.com
Books & Looks Podcast: Exploring Resistance in Occupied France
Books & Looks: Real Books for Real Readers was started as a podcast to supplement Blaine Desantis’ website, ViewsOnBooks.com, and expand into audio interviews with authors. With Books & Looks, Blaine’s goal is to focus on real books that real people will read. At least half of the books he reviews are either new authors or unknown authors that many in the general public are unaware of. After a segment reviewing books or interviewing authors, Blaine ends each episode with a discussion of the movies and TV shows he is currently watching.
Ken Follett’s ‘The Armor of Light’ to come out Sept. 26
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization. Viking announced Wednesday that the British author’s “The Armor of Light” will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.
