ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 4

Flower Power
1d ago

Although this is great news, I doubt the victims' family members feel any better. l hope they find some peace 🙏

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Niles woman convicted of distributing matter harmful to juveniles

A Niles woman who spent some time in jail after being accused of sending pictures of nude teens to a Warren woman, has pleaded guilty to one felony count. Kaylee Mae Devlin, 18, as originally charged with pandering obscenity involving minors in November. On Tuesday, she appeared before a judge...
NILES, OH
wvxu.org

Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty, gets one year added to sentence

The founder of a Black militia that participated in some of the 2020 racial justice protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor has pleaded guilty to five federal counts of wanton endangerment. John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday for pointing an assault rifle at five police...
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Convicted Canton Killer to be Sentenced on Tuesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s sentencing day Tuesday for Jeremy Morlock, the Canton man convicted of murder, kidnapping and other charges on Friday in the brutal killing of a Plain Township man. Morlock was found not guilty of the more serious aggravated murder charge. Chief...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Masury woman awaits sentencing after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized

A Masury woman has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering after authorities say she allowed a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged was secretly indicted in September to endangering children. Tuesday's plea allows Musgrave to avoid a trial that had been scheduled for next month. According...
MASURY, OH
wtuz.com

Mineral City Man Among Those Charged in Task Force Arrests

Mary Alice Reporting – Over fourteen individuals have been detained related to investigations by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. The charges are following a crackdown on targeting the demand side of human trafficking with arrests taking place through the month of January. Undercover sting operations were conducted...
MINERAL CITY, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies search for pictured suspect’s ID

WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in search of the pictured suspect. Authorities suspect that the pictured man, wearing the pink hat, may be involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393 (Option 2)....
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy