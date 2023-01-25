Read full article on original website
Flower Power
1d ago
Although this is great news, I doubt the victims' family members feel any better. l hope they find some peace 🙏
7
Related
Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death
Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.
Man who drove trooper shooting suspect asks for early release from prison
A man who was sentenced to three years in prison for driving a suspect in the shooting of two state troopers to Cleveland has asked for an early release from prison.
WFMJ.com
Niles woman convicted of distributing matter harmful to juveniles
A Niles woman who spent some time in jail after being accused of sending pictures of nude teens to a Warren woman, has pleaded guilty to one felony count. Kaylee Mae Devlin, 18, as originally charged with pandering obscenity involving minors in November. On Tuesday, she appeared before a judge...
Man receives sentence for woman’s death in Warren
Antuan Parker showed no emotion as he was sentenced.
wvxu.org
Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty, gets one year added to sentence
The founder of a Black militia that participated in some of the 2020 racial justice protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor has pleaded guilty to five federal counts of wanton endangerment. John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday for pointing an assault rifle at five police...
whbc.com
Convicted Canton Killer to be Sentenced on Tuesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s sentencing day Tuesday for Jeremy Morlock, the Canton man convicted of murder, kidnapping and other charges on Friday in the brutal killing of a Plain Township man. Morlock was found not guilty of the more serious aggravated murder charge. Chief...
WFMJ.com
Masury woman awaits sentencing after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized
A Masury woman has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering after authorities say she allowed a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged was secretly indicted in September to endangering children. Tuesday's plea allows Musgrave to avoid a trial that had been scheduled for next month. According...
wtuz.com
Mineral City Man Among Those Charged in Task Force Arrests
Mary Alice Reporting – Over fourteen individuals have been detained related to investigations by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. The charges are following a crackdown on targeting the demand side of human trafficking with arrests taking place through the month of January. Undercover sting operations were conducted...
Youngstown police found marijuana grow in home after domestic violence report
Reports said police late Tuesday found a marijuana grow in the basement of a home where a SWAT team was called because a domestic violence suspect refused to come out.
Charges against Cleveland police detective dismissed
Criminal charges filed against a Cleveland police detective have now been dismissed.
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
‘I’m grateful I was the one hit’: Man shot by deputy U.S. marshals at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Pennsylvania man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Wednesday told a federal judge he felt “grateful” that bullets fired by deputy U.S. marshals hit him instead of other bystanders at a packed shopping center in Cleveland. DeWayne Taylor, 33, told...
Report: Man lost in Warren robbed by 5 men at gunpoint
The report states the man told him to get out of his car and give him everything he had.
Local lawyer found guilty in scheme to steal $1.3M
The verdict comes after a six-day trial.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive
Ace Bail Bonding is looking for Trevaughn Walker.
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee
OHSA cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency's general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.
Man sentenced for supplying drugs in deadly fentanyl overdose
Kenneth Mazurkiewicz was sentenced after being convicted of causing the overdose death of a person.
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest of suspects after postal worker robbery in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a robbery of an Akron postal worker. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Deputies search for pictured suspect’s ID
WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in search of the pictured suspect. Authorities suspect that the pictured man, wearing the pink hat, may be involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393 (Option 2)....
