Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

YSU student struck by vehicle while riding scooter on campus

A student at Youngstown State University was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on campus. According to Youngstown Police officers on scene, the student was riding a scooter at the intersection of Lincoln and Wick Avenue. Police and EMS were at the scene, but police say the student...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
MINERVA, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The winter weather has caused several accidents in the Valley Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 30 at the West Point exit around 7:30 a.m. after a CARTS bus flipped on its side. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
GIRARD, OH
cleveland19.com

Timkensteel cited by OSHA following fatal furnace explosion

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County steel plant was cited earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker died as a result of a furnace explosion in July 2022. The explosion injured three workers in the Faircrest plant in Perry Township, including Joseph Ferrall,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSHA Proposes Fine for TimkenSteel After Deadly Summertime Blast

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a $145,000 fine for TimkenSteel. It’s for that July 2022 furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant that killed an Alliance man. Here’s a link to the letter, notifying the company of the proposed...
ALLIANCE, OH

