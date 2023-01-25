Read full article on original website
Car hits house in chase, suspects not found
The chase started early Thursday morning in Boardman
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
WFMJ.com
YSU student struck by vehicle while riding scooter on campus
A student at Youngstown State University was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on campus. According to Youngstown Police officers on scene, the student was riding a scooter at the intersection of Lincoln and Wick Avenue. Police and EMS were at the scene, but police say the student...
cleveland19.com
Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee
OHSA cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency's general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.
WFMJ.com
Police looking for two juveniles responsible for throwing rocks, damaging vehicles
Youngstown Police are investigating after two male juveniles tossed rocks onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680 overnight. 21 News received emails and videos of damage to cars and trucks caused by rocks, some of which were larger than softballs. A Hubbard woman says she was on her way to work...
I-77 southbound is closed beyond State Route 21 in Richfield due to a crash
Interstate 77 southbound is closed just beyond State Route 21 due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
whbc.com
Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday.
WYTV.com
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The winter weather has caused several accidents in the Valley Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 30 at the West Point exit around 7:30 a.m. after a CARTS bus flipped on its side. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
cleveland19.com
Timkensteel cited by OSHA following fatal furnace explosion
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County steel plant was cited earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker died as a result of a furnace explosion in July 2022. The explosion injured three workers in the Faircrest plant in Perry Township, including Joseph Ferrall,...
Medical examiner, Akron police investigate fatal shooting
The Summit County medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man from Akron.
whbc.com
OSHA Proposes Fine for TimkenSteel After Deadly Summertime Blast
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a $145,000 fine for TimkenSteel. It’s for that July 2022 furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant that killed an Alliance man. Here’s a link to the letter, notifying the company of the proposed...
Ohio mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death
Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.
Overnight crash closed part of Midlothian
Part of East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown is back open after a crash early Monday morning.
