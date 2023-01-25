Read full article on original website
helihub.com
Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth
Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
potatopro.com
New appointments and promotions set to boost Fabcon Food Systems
British food processing equipment manufacturer Fabcon Food Systems (FFS) has prepared for its next phase of global growth with a series of new appointments and promotions. FFS, which manufactures and installs handling and processing equipment for the snacks sector, has bolstered its team on the engineering, sales, logistics and management sides of the business.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
S1 Medical Appoints Kori Theusch as COO
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Service First Medical, LLC an independent medical cost management firm founded in 2016 announced that Kori Theusch has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005008/en/ (Photo: www.dianasmythphotography.com)
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
Sensedia Names Lisa Arthur Chief Marketing Officer as the Company Expands its Reach in North America
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced that Lisa Arthur has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Arthur brings a wide array of marketing leadership expertise from Fortune 50 to start-ups. She has served as an industry resource and expert on marketing, marketing technology, data-driven marketing, and customer experience, and authored Big Data Marketing: How to Engage Customers to Drive More Value. Before joining the leadership team, she was a marketing advisor for Sensedia for 18 months. This press release features multimedia....
DVM 360
PetDx names new president and chief executive officer
Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, will succeed PetDx founder Daniel S. Grosu, MD, MBA. PetDx announced it has appointed Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, as its new president and chief executive officer. Bernal succeeds PetDx founder Daniel S. Grous, MD, MBA, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
How Design Helps Businesses Scale
Apple isn't just a tech company; it's also a design company. 73% of companies use design to help their brand stand out from competitors. Startups should focus on creating a branding concept that resonates with customers. The key is to find the right balance between aesthetically pleasing and functional.
Schneider Electric appoints new leader to steer Canada’s Secure Power Business
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Kalogiros as Vice President, Secure Power in Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005638/en/ Schneider Electric appoints new leader to steer Canada’s Secure Power Business (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Prove Identity Appoints Cybersecurity Professor Amanda Fennell as CISO
Prove Identity has appointed Amanda Fennell as the company’s chief information security officer (CISO). Fennell brings 20 years of experience in the security industry to the digital identity firm and is also an adjunct professor for cybersecurity at Tulane University, Prove said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release.
Carbios Strengthens Executive Committee in Pivotal Year for Industrial and Commercial Development
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005432/en/ (L-R): Martine BRISSET (General Manager Biodegradation Division, Senior Vice President of Carbios Group, and Executive Committee Member) and Delphine DENOIZE (Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director, and Executive Committee Member)
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
Nikola Announces New Hydrogen Energy Brand HYLA: What Investors Need To Know
Hydrogen and electric vehicle company Nikola Corporation NKLA announced the launch of a new brand and provided several company updates after market close. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Nikola announced the launch of a new hydrogen energy brand called “HYLA” during a live event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday....
salestechstar.com
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
