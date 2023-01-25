FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce (NPCCC) met on Tuesday, covering a wide range of topics from upcoming events to business spotlights. During the meeting, Mike Miller was given the first Pioneer of the Year award. This award is given to a North Pole community resident of 25 years or more and is over the age of 55. They must also have displayed a commitment to shaping a better and stronger community, with a positive personal history that exemplifies the way of life in the city.

NORTH POLE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO