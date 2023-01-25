Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Eielson AFB Colonel David Berkland gives “State of the Wing Address” at Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - During the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting, today, Tuesday, Jan. 24, Colonel David Berkland, with the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base gave an update on current and upcoming events that are in the works for the 2023 year. Colonel Berkland, started the...
kdll.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce meeting awards longtime North Pole resident and highlights NPHS program
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce (NPCCC) met on Tuesday, covering a wide range of topics from upcoming events to business spotlights. During the meeting, Mike Miller was given the first Pioneer of the Year award. This award is given to a North Pole community resident of 25 years or more and is over the age of 55. They must also have displayed a commitment to shaping a better and stronger community, with a positive personal history that exemplifies the way of life in the city.
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks is not your typical holiday destination. This picturesque city in Alaska lets travelers enjoy many unique things not typically found in tourist hotspots. You can feast your eyes on endless hours of scenic beauty with exquisite natural landscapes. You can also catch a glimpse of the incredible Northern Light...
deltawindonline.com
Homicide victims both Delta Junction men
A 33-year-old North Pole man is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and emptying two magazines on two men after they ordered him to turn over his pills and cigarettes. Daniel Serkov also reportedly shot their dog. The victims are 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko, both of...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Jamison Gallion sentencing hearing: Day two
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On day two of the Jamison Gallion sentencing hearing at the Rabinowitz Courthouse the defense and prosecution deliberated the justification for recommended sentences. This entailed examination of previous arson cases and the sentences that were given for those cases to see how they compared to this...
alaskapublic.org
North Pole man held in double homicide near Delta Junction
A North Pole man is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on murder charges in a double homicide Friday near Delta Junction. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole was arraigned Saturday on charges that he shot two men to death the day before at a facility just north of Delta. Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staff say the presiding magistrate ordered Serkov held on two counts of first-degree murder, and set bail at $2 million.
Comments / 0