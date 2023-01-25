Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
fashionunited.com
Express completes partnership deal with WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) has announced the completion of a previously announced transaction with WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm. The company’s board of directors has also named Yehuda Shmidman as a Class II director. Express announces completion of agreed transaction with WHP Global. The...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Successful First Flight Of F-16 Block 70 Aircraft. The Block 70/72 is the newest and most advanced F-16 production configuration.
The Block 70/72 is the newest and most advanced F-16 production configuration, combining numerous capability and structural upgrades. Lockheed Martin on Jan. 24, 2023 announced the successful first flight of the F-16 Block 70 at its Greenville, South Carolina site. The flight occurred at 9:17 a.m. ET, with Lockheed Martin...
How Lockheed Doubled The Range Of Its Joint Air-To-Ground Missile
LOCKHEED MARTINThe new JAGM-MR can not only hit targets at much greater standoff range, but it also adds an additional infrared guidance option.
americanmilitarynews.com
DARPA developing plane that steers with bursts of air
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is moving forward with a program to develop an experimental aircraft that maneuvers in mid-air without using traditional flight controls, instead directing blasts of highly pressurized air to alter the aircraft’s flight path. While traditional aircraft use ailerons, flaps and rudders...
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
dcnewsnow.com
Could hydrogen fuel-cell tech replace aircraft jet engines?
Airbus recently announced that it’s planning to design, build, and demonstrate a “megawatt-class propulsion system” intended for a large-scale passenger aircraft, featuring hydrogen fuel-cell tech with cryogenic hydrogen storage, in less than four years. This doesn’t mean that a hydrogen fuel-cell jumbo-airliner is on the way in...
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Industrial Distribution
Lockheed Martin Advances Tactical Laser Weapon System
Lockheed Martin achieved first light from the Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (DEIMOS) system, which verifies that the laser’s optical performance parameters align with the system design parameters. Lockheed Martin’s 50 kW-class DEIMOS system is a tactical laser weapon system that can be integrated into...
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
Washington Examiner
Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government
Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
Industrial Distribution
Matterport to Provide Digital Twin Platform for John Deere’s Worldwide Operations
Matterport, Inc. announced that John Deere has agreed to use Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and 3D capture technology to build a virtual Operations Center for remote management of over 60 facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Matterport’s platform creates simulated digital replicas of John Deere manufacturing facilities, where teams can remotely track progress, plan for site changes and collaborate remotely.
satnews.com
AstroForge signs a launch contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd.
AstroForge Inc. has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro) to fly a 100 kg class spacecraft into deep space for an asteroid survey mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch in late 2023 with Intuitive Machines via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission serves as a prospecting activity and stepping-stone toward AstroForge’s ambitions for asteroid mining.
3printr.com
Farsoon expands production capacity with new Advanced Material Factory
Farsoon announced the completion of the first phase of Farsoon’s Advanced Material Factory project after 20 months’ intensive construction. The new factory started its very first production run of Farsoon plastic powderbed fusion material in the beginning of Jan 2023. As a dedicated site for increased polymer material production, Farsoon’s Advanced Material Manufacturing Facility includes a total area of 14.8 acres.
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
CAES to Provide Northrop Grumman M-Code GPS Antennas for Precision Guidance Kits
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, announced today it has been awarded a contract valued at more than $24 million from Northrop Grumman to provide M-Code GPS antennas to support Precision Guidance Kits (PGK). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005477/en/ (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
Land, Sea And Air: Elon Musk's Starlink Teams Up With Major RV Manufacturer To Provide Internet In Remote Locations
The world’s largest manufacturer of RVs is partnering with Starlink to bring internet connectivity to more people as they travel to remote locations. Here’s a look at the latest from Starlink and how the unit of Elon Musk’s SpaceX is disrupting land, sea and air. What Happened:...
