ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wonkhe.com

Risks to be managed? Universities and national security

If you heard recent debates in Parliament or read the news this week you would be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to security universities, students, and researchers are risks to be managed. This view does not reflect the substantial contribution that universities and other institutions make to national...
The Independent

‘Intelligence received’ suggesting airports breaking competition law – regulator

UK airports could be breaking competition law, according to information received by a regulator.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has written to airport operators warning of “serious consequences” for illegal information sharing.The letter, produced jointly with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), stated: “The CMA has recently received intelligence to suggest that some UK airport operators might not always be complying with competition law.🛫 The CMA and @UK_CAA have been made aware of potential breaches in competition law by some UK #airport operators. Read more here: https://t.co/sE11XPxUJs pic.twitter.com/p30vQ1r3um— Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) January 26, 2023“The CAA is aware of this...
satnews.com

Orbit Communications Systems to supply SATCOM systems to an APAC navy

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) has been awarded a multi-million contract by a leading integrator in South East Asia for the supply of OceanTRx 7MIL SATCOM systems for new naval military platforms. Prior to the signing of the contract, Orbit entered into a teaming agreement with the customer, mainly...
satnews.com

Advanced XCAM X-ray camera system from XCAM Ltd ready for sub-orbital space launch

XCAM Ltd. has delivered an advanced digital camera to Pennsylvania State University (PSU) in the USA as part of a multi-million-dollar NASA space technology project that will see the system launched into space on a sub-orbital sounding rocket as part of the OGRE mission in 2025. The Off-Plane Grating Rocket...
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy