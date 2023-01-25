Read full article on original website
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Essence
Nikole Hannah-Jones On Infusing Her Family's Personal Story Into 'The 1619 Project' Docuseries
"I come from humble folks, these are the people who made America,” says the Pulitzer Prize winner and Executive Producer of the Hulu series. For Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist who has won nearly every award, accolade and honor that her professional industry has to offer, there is yet more to pursue.
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Brendan Hanson-Kelly, Television Executive, Dies at 54
Brendan Hanson-Kelly, a longtime television executive who worked for New Line Cinema, Relativity Media and others, died Dec. 18 of appendix cancer in New York City. He was 54. Hanson-Kelly’s 30-plus year career in the entertainment Industry spanned executive positions across multiple companies. He began at New Line Cinema in 1994, eventually rising to the position of executive vicepresident of business affairs, where he created a rights management system that was implemented at each subsequent studio he worked at. He moved on to Relativity Media in 2010, serving as senior vice president, television business administration and was most recently with STX, joining...
‘A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story’ Review: Remembering an Early Black Oscar Nominee
Kirk E. Kelleykahn’s heartfelt documentary “A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story” builds the case for Moore — the director’s grandmother and an Oscar nominee, whose work spans eight decades — to be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Made over the course of 19 years, the labor of love includes the insights and testimonials of actors such as Sidney Poitier and Louise Fletcher, who died before the film was completed. Despite a structure that briefly wanders in the movie’s later stages, the doc makes a very strong argument for Moore’s contributions. Nowadays, films like “Hidden Figures” and...
BET
Hulu Brings ‘The 1619 Project’ To Life In A Six-Part Documentary, Analyzing A Difficult History
In 2019, The New York Times Magazine launched the 1619 Project, coinciding with the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving on Colonial American shores. Heralded by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, it went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and spurred multiple dialogues about the history of Africans in America and their descendants.
Range Signs Jarreau Carrillo, Filmmaker Behind Buzzy Sundance Short ‘The Vacation’; Will Help Expand Proof Of Concept Into Debut Feature
EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed Jarreau Carrillo, the actor-filmmaker whose new short The Vacation has generated substantial buzz on the ground at Sundance 2023. Carrillo wrote, directed and co-stars in the film, which follows a Black man who attempts to take a vacation. It was conceived as a proof of concept for his first feature, The Last to Survive in America, which Range will now help get off the ground. Julius Pryor and Marttise Hill of Pryor Hill Productions are attached to produce. “I’m extremely humbled and grateful to have Range’s support on my debut feature film THE LAST TO SURVIVE...
The 1619 Project Premiere: Grade Hulu's Series About Untold American History
In the daring new Hulu original, The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones asks viewers to revisit and question the history that they were fed in school curricula. The series posits that nation wasn’t founded in 1776; rather, it began with the 20-plus enslaved people that landed on Virginia soil in 1619. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning, long-form journalism piece by Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project docuseries reexamines American history by making the implications of slavery and forced labor by Black Americans its focal point. The first episode, “Democracy,” begins with narration from Hannah-Jones and tackles one of the gravest struggles Black Americans have endured...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The 1619 Project’ On Hulu, A Docuseries Based On Nikole Hannah-Jones’ New York Times Series On Black History In The U.S.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the journalist that won a Pulitzer Prize for “The 1619 Project” in The New York Times, produces and narrates the docuseries based on that print series. In The 1619 Project, Hannah-Jones explores the parts of Black history in the U.S. that have been generally unexamined or underreported, especially to the white majority, and how that’s fed into the institutional racism that permeates the nation to this day.
'The 1619 Project' translates the Times' sweeping undertaking to Hulu
Nikole Hannah-Jones brings her sweeping New York Times project to Hulu in a six-part docuseries that looks at the history of slavery in America and its lingering if often unacknowledged impact.
Piano from Broadway play revival heading to the Smithsonian
NEW YORK -- A prop from recent Broadway play will soon head to the Smithsonian in Washington.The piano from the revival of "The Piano Lesson" will go to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.Key to the play's plot, the upright was designed using 3D-printing technology to create African carvings made by an enslaved ancestor of a main character.Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks lead the revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama."The Piano Lesson" ends its run on Sunday.
