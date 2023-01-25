EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed Jarreau Carrillo, the actor-filmmaker whose new short The Vacation has generated substantial buzz on the ground at Sundance 2023. Carrillo wrote, directed and co-stars in the film, which follows a Black man who attempts to take a vacation. It was conceived as a proof of concept for his first feature, The Last to Survive in America, which Range will now help get off the ground. Julius Pryor and Marttise Hill of Pryor Hill Productions are attached to produce. “I’m extremely humbled and grateful to have Range’s support on my debut feature film THE LAST TO SURVIVE...

1 DAY AGO