Hempstead, NY

Drexel hosts Halloran and Elon

Drexel hosts Halloran and Elon

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon's 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds...
ELON, NC
Porterville Recorder

Howard takes home win streak into matchup with North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Bison have gone 8-2 at home. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by William...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Yale hosts Princeton after Evbuomwan's 20-point game

Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Ivy League) BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Yale Bulldogs after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points in Princeton's 93-90 overtime win over the Dartmouth Big Green. The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Yale is 2-2 in games decided...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Duke 66, No. 12 Virginia Tech 55

VIRGINIA TECH (16-4) Soule 6-11 6-8 19, Kitley 1-9 2-3 4, Amoore 2-12 2-4 7, King 3-3 0-0 9, Traylor 3-8 2-3 9, Gregg 2-4 2-2 7, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Owusu 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 14-20 55. DUKE (18-2) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Balogun 3-6 3-4 9, Day-Wilson...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Joiner leads NC State against Wake Forest after 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State's 85-82 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

