South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-18, 0-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-7, 3-2 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Kris Bankston scored 24 points in Norfolk State's 77-71 loss to the Morgan State Bears. The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. Norfolk State...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO