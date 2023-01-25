ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Arkansas rolls past LSU, 60-40

Arkansas picked up a 60-40 win over a scuffling LSU squad on a snowy Tuesday night in Fayetteville (Ark.). With the victory, the Razorbacks have now notched consecutive wins in league play for the first time this season and improve to 14-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Junior guard...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Postgame Notes: No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma State 75

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 11-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12 | Texas 17-3 overall, 6-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — John-Michael Wright, Kalib Boone...
STILLWATER, OK
SMU vs. Memphis prediction and odds for Thursday, January 26 (SMU’s offense can’t keep up)

Memphis is building a strong at-large resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament and gets the opportunity to blowout an inferior league opponent. The Tigers are 15-5 on the season around former SMU guard Kendric Davis, who has been the star of Penny Hardway’s club this season, averaging over 21 points per game and nearly six assists. He gets to face his old squad on Thursday, who is in the midst of a rebuild under first year head coach Rob Lanier.
MEMPHIS, TN
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
DENVER, CO
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
SMU at Memphis game preview and live thread

It won't be easy for the SMU men's basketball team to try and bounce back from a heartbreaking home loss as it travels to Memphis on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN2 with a 6 p.m. tip time. Not only are the Tigers (15-5, 5-2) in the middle of a...
MEMPHIS, TN
No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67

UCONN (19-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.000, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Lopez-Senechal 4-6, Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Muhl 1-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 4, Muhl 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Juhasz 2, Griffin 2, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Muhl 4, Juhasz 3, Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
OMAHA, NE
NORTH TEXAS 63, UTSA 59

Percentages: FG .444, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 12 (Germany 4, Tucker 4, Aleu, Czumbel, Diouf, Farmer). Steals: 1 (Czumbel). Technical Fouls: Tucker, 5:53 second. FGFTReb. NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ousmane256-91-34-101513. Eady292-51-21-3105.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TARLETON STATE 74, UTAH TECH 72

Percentages: FG .375, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pope 5-7, Gooden 2-3, Nicolds 1-2, Christensen 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Gonsalves 0-4, Staine 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Christensen 2, Edmonds). Turnovers: 21 (Leter 5, Nicolds 5, Pope 3, Christensen 2, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves,...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
SAM HOUSTON STATE 55, SEATTLE 40

Percentages: FG .180, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Tyson 3-9, Levis 1-2, Williamson 1-3, Dawson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3, Schumacher 0-3, Grigsby 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatfield 2, Williamson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Grigsby 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield, Dawson, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Tyson). Steals: 7 (Schumacher...
SEATTLE, WA
WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT

Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 92, NEW ORLEANS 87

Percentages: FG .557, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Johnson 7-10, Henry 1-2, Sackey 1-2, Doughty 1-4, Wilson-Rouse 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2, Doughty, Henry). Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 5, Doughty 3, Johnson 3, Sackey 3, Henry 2, Kirkland 2). Steals: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alabama 69, Arkansas 66

ALABAMA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Davis 4-7, Barber 2-3, Nye 1-4, Weathers 1-2, McQueen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Rice 2, Nye 1) Turnovers: 21 (Rice 6, Barker 5, Barber 4, Cobbins 2, Team 2, Davis 1, McQueen 1) Steals: 14 (Barber 4, Nye 3,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

