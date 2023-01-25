Read full article on original website
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Arkansas rolls past LSU, 60-40
Arkansas picked up a 60-40 win over a scuffling LSU squad on a snowy Tuesday night in Fayetteville (Ark.). With the victory, the Razorbacks have now notched consecutive wins in league play for the first time this season and improve to 14-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Junior guard...
Tennessee moves up to a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projection
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has bumped Tennessee up to a No. 1 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament projection, moving the Vols up to the fourth spot on the top seed line after Kansas lost Monday at Baylor. The Jayhawks lost to TCU at home on Saturday and lost at...
Postgame Notes: No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma State 75
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 11-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12 | Texas 17-3 overall, 6-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — John-Michael Wright, Kalib Boone...
SMU vs. Memphis prediction and odds for Thursday, January 26 (SMU’s offense can’t keep up)
Memphis is building a strong at-large resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament and gets the opportunity to blowout an inferior league opponent. The Tigers are 15-5 on the season around former SMU guard Kendric Davis, who has been the star of Penny Hardway’s club this season, averaging over 21 points per game and nearly six assists. He gets to face his old squad on Thursday, who is in the midst of a rebuild under first year head coach Rob Lanier.
Porterville Recorder
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Porterville Recorder
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
247Sports
SMU at Memphis game preview and live thread
It won't be easy for the SMU men's basketball team to try and bounce back from a heartbreaking home loss as it travels to Memphis on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN2 with a 6 p.m. tip time. Not only are the Tigers (15-5, 5-2) in the middle of a...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67
UCONN (19-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.000, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Lopez-Senechal 4-6, Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Muhl 1-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 4, Muhl 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Juhasz 2, Griffin 2, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Muhl 4, Juhasz 3, Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 63, UTSA 59
Percentages: FG .444, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 12 (Germany 4, Tucker 4, Aleu, Czumbel, Diouf, Farmer). Steals: 1 (Czumbel). Technical Fouls: Tucker, 5:53 second. FGFTReb. NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ousmane256-91-34-101513. Eady292-51-21-3105.
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 74, UTAH TECH 72
Percentages: FG .375, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pope 5-7, Gooden 2-3, Nicolds 1-2, Christensen 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Gonsalves 0-4, Staine 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Christensen 2, Edmonds). Turnovers: 21 (Leter 5, Nicolds 5, Pope 3, Christensen 2, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves,...
Porterville Recorder
SAM HOUSTON STATE 55, SEATTLE 40
Percentages: FG .180, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Tyson 3-9, Levis 1-2, Williamson 1-3, Dawson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3, Schumacher 0-3, Grigsby 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatfield 2, Williamson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Grigsby 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield, Dawson, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Tyson). Steals: 7 (Schumacher...
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. SMU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Memphis Tigers and the SMU Mustangs are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 73-57 at home and the Tigers taking the second 70-63. Memphis bagged a...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT
Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
West Virginia keeps Texas Tech winless in Big 12
Joe Toussaint scored 22 points and Seth Wilson added 15, both season-highs, to help West Virginia defeat Texas Tech 76-61
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 92, NEW ORLEANS 87
Percentages: FG .557, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Johnson 7-10, Henry 1-2, Sackey 1-2, Doughty 1-4, Wilson-Rouse 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2, Doughty, Henry). Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 5, Doughty 3, Johnson 3, Sackey 3, Henry 2, Kirkland 2). Steals: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Alabama 69, Arkansas 66
ALABAMA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Davis 4-7, Barber 2-3, Nye 1-4, Weathers 1-2, McQueen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Rice 2, Nye 1) Turnovers: 21 (Rice 6, Barker 5, Barber 4, Cobbins 2, Team 2, Davis 1, McQueen 1) Steals: 14 (Barber 4, Nye 3,...
