Pocatello, ID

Porterville Recorder

UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

WEBER STATE 73, IDAHO 65

Percentages: FG .565, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Cunningham 2-2, Verplancken 2-4, Porter 1-1, D.Jones 1-2, Ballard 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 15 (D.Jones 4, Ballard 2, Koehler 2, Porter 2, Tamba 2, Cunningham, Jordan, Tew). Steals: 7 (Ballard 2, Koehler 2, D.Jones, Tew, Verplancken). Technical...
OGDEN, UT
Porterville Recorder

UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44

Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Greybull vs. Big Horn, ppd. Hill City, S.D. vs. Sundance, ccd. Southeast vs. Saratoga, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 74, UTAH TECH 72

Percentages: FG .375, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pope 5-7, Gooden 2-3, Nicolds 1-2, Christensen 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Gonsalves 0-4, Staine 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Christensen 2, Edmonds). Turnovers: 21 (Leter 5, Nicolds 5, Pope 3, Christensen 2, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves,...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Porterville Recorder

Oregon 75, Colorado 69

COLORADO (12-10) da Silva 8-14 4-4 23, Lovering 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford 7-11 0-0 17, Hadley 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 2-13 4-4 8, O'Brien 2-8 0-0 5, Hammond 2-8 3-4 7, Gabbidon 0-3 2-2 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 13-14 69. OREGON (12-9) Guerrier 6-11 2-2 16, Bittle...
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67

UCONN (19-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.000, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Lopez-Senechal 4-6, Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Muhl 1-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 4, Muhl 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Juhasz 2, Griffin 2, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Muhl 4, Juhasz 3, Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60

Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 63, UTSA 59

Percentages: FG .444, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 12 (Germany 4, Tucker 4, Aleu, Czumbel, Diouf, Farmer). Steals: 1 (Czumbel). Technical Fouls: Tucker, 5:53 second. FGFTReb. NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ousmane256-91-34-101513. Eady292-51-21-3105.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 92, NEW ORLEANS 87

Percentages: FG .557, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Johnson 7-10, Henry 1-2, Sackey 1-2, Doughty 1-4, Wilson-Rouse 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2, Doughty, Henry). Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 5, Doughty 3, Johnson 3, Sackey 3, Henry 2, Kirkland 2). Steals: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

SAN DIEGO 87, PEPPERDINE 78

Percentages: FG .534, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Williams 1-2, Beniwal 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Earlington 3, Jamerson 3, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2, Lynch).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Rutgers 86, Penn St. 82, OT

RUTGERS (9-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.118, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Smikle 1-5, Streeter 1-4, Lafayette 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sidibe 0-3, Bates 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidibe 2, Cornwell 1, Smikle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Sidibe 6, Smikle 3, Carter 3, Lafayette 2, Brown 1, Bates 1) Steals: 2 (Bates 1,...
Porterville Recorder

LIBERTY 74, STETSON 45

Percentages: FG .388, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Panzo 1-2, Swenson 1-4, Blackmon 1-5, Peek 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Oglesby 0-2, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Swenson 2, Diawara). Turnovers: 13 (Blackmon 3, Swenson 3, Peek 2, Smith 2, Oglesby, Panzo, Tumblin). Steals: 7...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 62, LAMAR 57

Percentages: FG .476, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Brewer 3-3, Peavy 1-2, Vasic 1-2, Abdul-Mateen 1-3, Roberts 1-3, Romer Rosario 1-3, Dodd 1-4, Demonia 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Abdul-Mateen, Demonia, Dodd, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Romer Rosario 3, Dodd 2, Abdul-Mateen, Brewer,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 99, Phoenix 95

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Dinwiddie 5-6, Finney-Smith 3-10, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Green 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Doncic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 3). Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Ntilikina 2, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 3 (Green 2, Finney-Smith).

