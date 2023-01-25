ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Florida State hosts conference rival No. 24 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Darin Green Jr. and the Florida State Seminoles host Hunter Tyson and the No. 24 Clemson Tigers in ACC action Saturday. The Seminoles have gone 5-6 in home games. Florida State has a 1-0 record in...
CLEMSON, SC
Radford takes on South Carolina Upstate, looks for 4th straight road win

Radford Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 4-5 Big South) BOTTOM LINE: Radford hits the road against South Carolina Upstate trying to continue its three-game road winning streak. The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is 4-7 in games decided by...
RADFORD, VA

