Hartford hosts Stonehill after Johnson's 23-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (4-17) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Hartford Hawks after Shamir Johnson scored 23 points in Stonehill's 70-59 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Hawks are 4-6 on their home court. Hartford gives up...
UMass 85, Richmond 76

RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
Towson 72, Northeastern 63

NORTHEASTERN (8-12) Doherty 5-11 2-3 12, Stucke 7-13 1-1 19, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 7-16 3-3 18, Troutman 2-5 5-6 9, King 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 0-4 1-2 1, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-19 63. TOWSON (15-7) Thompson 7-11...
Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70

DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global...
Cumberland Town Council names Amy Vogel to the school committee

CUMBERLAND – After a lengthy review process for the 16 candidates still showing interest in replacing Paul DiModica on the School Committee, the town council last Wednesday chose Amy Vogel, CEOO and vice president of business of operations for Dr. Day Care, Kids Klub, Inc., to fill the post.
Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
