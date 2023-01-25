Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Times
Hartford hosts Stonehill after Johnson's 23-point game
Stonehill Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (4-17) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Hartford Hawks after Shamir Johnson scored 23 points in Stonehill's 70-59 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Hawks are 4-6 on their home court. Hartford gives up...
Pawtucket Times
UMass 85, Richmond 76
RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
Pawtucket Times
Towson 72, Northeastern 63
NORTHEASTERN (8-12) Doherty 5-11 2-3 12, Stucke 7-13 1-1 19, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 7-16 3-3 18, Troutman 2-5 5-6 9, King 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 0-4 1-2 1, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-19 63. TOWSON (15-7) Thompson 7-11...
Pawtucket Times
Happy homecoming on the hardwood for Woonsocket native/former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy
SMITHFIELD – For Amaya Dowdy, timing proved everything on Sunday afternoon. If you’re going to break into the America East win column, why not achieve said feat with family and friends, along with representatives from the high school program you starred at, sitting in the stands?. With a...
Pawtucket Times
Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70
DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
Pawtucket Times
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global...
Pawtucket Times
Cumberland Town Council names Amy Vogel to the school committee
CUMBERLAND – After a lengthy review process for the 16 candidates still showing interest in replacing Paul DiModica on the School Committee, the town council last Wednesday chose Amy Vogel, CEOO and vice president of business of operations for Dr. Day Care, Kids Klub, Inc., to fill the post.
Pawtucket Times
Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
