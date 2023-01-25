ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Howard takes home win streak into matchup with North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Bison have gone 8-2 at home. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by William...
Porterville Recorder

Maryland hosts Nebraska after Young's 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland's 73-55 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins have gone 10-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided...
