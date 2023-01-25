ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Joiner leads NC State against Wake Forest after 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State's 85-82 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The...
Drexel hosts Halloran and Elon

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon's 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds...
Rutgers 86, Penn St. 82, OT

PENN ST. (12-9) Williamson 5-11 3-4 13, Ciezki 5-12 0-0 12, Kapinus 4-11 3-9 11, Marisa 8-20 4-4 24, Thompson 4-11 1-1 10, Cash 3-6 0-0 6, Dia 0-0 0-0 0, Pinto 1-3 0-0 2, Brigham 2-2 0-2 4, Totals 32-76 11-20 82. RUTGERS (9-13) Cornwell 7-11 2-4 16, Lafayette...
