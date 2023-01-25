Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon's 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds...

ELON, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO