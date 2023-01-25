ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

247Sports

Arkansas rolls past LSU, 60-40

Arkansas picked up a 60-40 win over a scuffling LSU squad on a snowy Tuesday night in Fayetteville (Ark.). With the victory, the Razorbacks have now notched consecutive wins in league play for the first time this season and improve to 14-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Junior guard...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Highlights: No. 4 LSU rolls over Alabama

LSU improved to 20-0 after a thorough, 89-51, victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by another big night from Angel Reese. With 14 points and 14 rebounds, Reese logged her school record 20th consecutive double-double. This group...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Washington 69, Arizona St. 66, OT

ARIZONA ST. (15-6) Washington 1-6 0-2 2, Des.Cambridge 10-24 2-2 26, Dev.Cambridge 2-9 4-4 8, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Horne 1-7 0-0 3, Nunez 2-8 3-3 8, Muhammad 1-4 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 1-5 0-0 2, Brennan 0-1 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 11-13 66.
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

WEBER STATE 73, IDAHO 65

Percentages: FG .565, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Cunningham 2-2, Verplancken 2-4, Porter 1-1, D.Jones 1-2, Ballard 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 15 (D.Jones 4, Ballard 2, Koehler 2, Porter 2, Tamba 2, Cunningham, Jordan, Tew). Steals: 7 (Ballard 2, Koehler 2, D.Jones, Tew, Verplancken). Technical...
OGDEN, UT
Porterville Recorder

UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44

Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

SAM HOUSTON STATE 55, SEATTLE 40

Percentages: FG .180, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Tyson 3-9, Levis 1-2, Williamson 1-3, Dawson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3, Schumacher 0-3, Grigsby 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatfield 2, Williamson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Grigsby 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield, Dawson, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Tyson). Steals: 7 (Schumacher...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 74, UTAH TECH 72

Percentages: FG .375, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pope 5-7, Gooden 2-3, Nicolds 1-2, Christensen 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Gonsalves 0-4, Staine 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Christensen 2, Edmonds). Turnovers: 21 (Leter 5, Nicolds 5, Pope 3, Christensen 2, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves,...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
247Sports

SMU at Memphis game preview and live thread

It won't be easy for the SMU men's basketball team to try and bounce back from a heartbreaking home loss as it travels to Memphis on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN2 with a 6 p.m. tip time. Not only are the Tigers (15-5, 5-2) in the middle of a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
SACRAMENTO, CA
247Sports

Arkansas has hands full with Baylor backcourt

If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67

UCONN (19-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.000, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Lopez-Senechal 4-6, Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Muhl 1-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 4, Muhl 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Juhasz 2, Griffin 2, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Muhl 4, Juhasz 3, Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

OREGON 75, COLORADO 69

Percentages: FG .369, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (da Silva 3-3, Clifford 3-5, Wright 1-1, O'Brien 1-3, Gabbidon 0-1, Hammond 0-4, Simpson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gabbidon, Hadley). Turnovers: 9 (Lovering 3, Clifford, Gabbidon, Hammond, O'Brien, Wright, da Silva). Steals: 10 (Clifford 3,...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60

Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 92, NEW ORLEANS 87

Percentages: FG .557, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Johnson 7-10, Henry 1-2, Sackey 1-2, Doughty 1-4, Wilson-Rouse 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2, Doughty, Henry). Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 5, Doughty 3, Johnson 3, Sackey 3, Henry 2, Kirkland 2). Steals: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 62, LAMAR 57

Percentages: FG .476, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Brewer 3-3, Peavy 1-2, Vasic 1-2, Abdul-Mateen 1-3, Roberts 1-3, Romer Rosario 1-3, Dodd 1-4, Demonia 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Abdul-Mateen, Demonia, Dodd, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Romer Rosario 3, Dodd 2, Abdul-Mateen, Brewer,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

