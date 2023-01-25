Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Arkansas rolls past LSU, 60-40
Arkansas picked up a 60-40 win over a scuffling LSU squad on a snowy Tuesday night in Fayetteville (Ark.). With the victory, the Razorbacks have now notched consecutive wins in league play for the first time this season and improve to 14-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Junior guard...
Highlights: No. 4 LSU rolls over Alabama
LSU improved to 20-0 after a thorough, 89-51, victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by another big night from Angel Reese. With 14 points and 14 rebounds, Reese logged her school record 20th consecutive double-double. This group...
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
LSU moves to 20-0 and Angel Reese gets her 20th straight double-double
Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double to set the LSU record, as the No. 4 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to an 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum. It was LSU’s largest win in Tuscaloosa ever.
Washington 69, Arizona St. 66, OT
ARIZONA ST. (15-6) Washington 1-6 0-2 2, Des.Cambridge 10-24 2-2 26, Dev.Cambridge 2-9 4-4 8, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Horne 1-7 0-0 3, Nunez 2-8 3-3 8, Muhammad 1-4 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 1-5 0-0 2, Brennan 0-1 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 11-13 66.
WEBER STATE 73, IDAHO 65
Percentages: FG .565, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Cunningham 2-2, Verplancken 2-4, Porter 1-1, D.Jones 1-2, Ballard 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 15 (D.Jones 4, Ballard 2, Koehler 2, Porter 2, Tamba 2, Cunningham, Jordan, Tew). Steals: 7 (Ballard 2, Koehler 2, D.Jones, Tew, Verplancken). Technical...
UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44
Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
SAM HOUSTON STATE 55, SEATTLE 40
Percentages: FG .180, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Tyson 3-9, Levis 1-2, Williamson 1-3, Dawson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3, Schumacher 0-3, Grigsby 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatfield 2, Williamson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Grigsby 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield, Dawson, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Tyson). Steals: 7 (Schumacher...
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
TARLETON STATE 74, UTAH TECH 72
Percentages: FG .375, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pope 5-7, Gooden 2-3, Nicolds 1-2, Christensen 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Gonsalves 0-4, Staine 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Christensen 2, Edmonds). Turnovers: 21 (Leter 5, Nicolds 5, Pope 3, Christensen 2, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves,...
SMU at Memphis game preview and live thread
It won't be easy for the SMU men's basketball team to try and bounce back from a heartbreaking home loss as it travels to Memphis on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN2 with a 6 p.m. tip time. Not only are the Tigers (15-5, 5-2) in the middle of a...
SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
Arkansas has hands full with Baylor backcourt
If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.
No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67
UCONN (19-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.000, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Lopez-Senechal 4-6, Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Muhl 1-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 4, Muhl 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Juhasz 2, Griffin 2, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Muhl 4, Juhasz 3, Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
OREGON 75, COLORADO 69
Percentages: FG .369, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (da Silva 3-3, Clifford 3-5, Wright 1-1, O'Brien 1-3, Gabbidon 0-1, Hammond 0-4, Simpson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gabbidon, Hadley). Turnovers: 9 (Lovering 3, Clifford, Gabbidon, Hammond, O'Brien, Wright, da Silva). Steals: 10 (Clifford 3,...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 92, NEW ORLEANS 87
Percentages: FG .557, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Johnson 7-10, Henry 1-2, Sackey 1-2, Doughty 1-4, Wilson-Rouse 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2, Doughty, Henry). Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 5, Doughty 3, Johnson 3, Sackey 3, Henry 2, Kirkland 2). Steals: 4 (Wilson-Rouse 2,...
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 62, LAMAR 57
Percentages: FG .476, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Brewer 3-3, Peavy 1-2, Vasic 1-2, Abdul-Mateen 1-3, Roberts 1-3, Romer Rosario 1-3, Dodd 1-4, Demonia 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Abdul-Mateen, Demonia, Dodd, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Romer Rosario 3, Dodd 2, Abdul-Mateen, Brewer,...
