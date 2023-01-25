Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Times
Cent. Conn. St. faces Merrimack following Amos' 22-point game
Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 118. BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.
Pawtucket Times
Towson 72, Northeastern 63
NORTHEASTERN (8-12) Doherty 5-11 2-3 12, Stucke 7-13 1-1 19, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 7-16 3-3 18, Troutman 2-5 5-6 9, King 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 0-4 1-2 1, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-19 63. TOWSON (15-7) Thompson 7-11...
Pawtucket Times
UMass 85, Richmond 76
RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
Pawtucket Times
Happy homecoming on the hardwood for Woonsocket native/former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy
SMITHFIELD – For Amaya Dowdy, timing proved everything on Sunday afternoon. If you’re going to break into the America East win column, why not achieve said feat with family and friends, along with representatives from the high school program you starred at, sitting in the stands?. With a...
Pawtucket Times
With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler
PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
Pawtucket Times
Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70
DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
Pawtucket Times
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global...
Pawtucket Times
Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Pawtucket Times
