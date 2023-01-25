ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

Cent. Conn. St. faces Merrimack following Amos' 22-point game

Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 118. BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Towson 72, Northeastern 63

NORTHEASTERN (8-12) Doherty 5-11 2-3 12, Stucke 7-13 1-1 19, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 7-16 3-3 18, Troutman 2-5 5-6 9, King 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 0-4 1-2 1, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-19 63. TOWSON (15-7) Thompson 7-11...
TOWSON, MD
Pawtucket Times

UMass 85, Richmond 76

RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
AMHERST, MA
Pawtucket Times

With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler

PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70

DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
DAYTON, OH
Pawtucket Times

Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global...
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Pawtucket Times

Tips for Hiring a Trusted Heating Contractor in Cranston, RI

HVAC Services Cranston, RI When contracting with Prime Heating and Cooling for you resident heating needs, you will receive the services of highly trained technicians to handle all your heating needs. We specialize in complete boiler room replacements, repairs & upgrades utilizing all makes & model Fire-tube Boilers, Packaged Boilers, Non & Condensing Boilers, CI Sectional Boilers, Furnaces & Water Heaters. Prime Heating & Cooling, LLC Visit our website: https://getprimehvac.com/
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy