ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Drexel hosts Halloran and Elon

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon's 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds...
ELON, NC
Porterville Recorder

Joiner leads NC State against Wake Forest after 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State's 85-82 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Porterville Recorder

James Madison hosts UL Monroe following Blackmon's 35-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the James Madison Dukes after Jamari Blackmon scored 35 points in UL Monroe's 86-82 overtime win against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dukes are 7-2 in home games. James...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy