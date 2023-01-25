ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Giraffe Feeding Platform Under Construction at the Greenville Zoo

Construction is underway on a giraffe feeding platform at the Greenville Zoo. The project includes a new ramp that will lead to the back of the giraffe exhibit where the new feeding structure will be built. While construction should be complete by May 1, the experience of feeding a giraffe...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF)- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-85 northbound near mile marker 72 at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling North on I-85 in the left lane. The pedestrian had exited a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin

Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville

An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Organizers set date for 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta in Greenville

The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville, trooper say

An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 80 near SC 290 at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan was traveling West on SC 80. The driver traveled […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting

The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
PIEDMONT, SC

