FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
Worker rescued from manhole in Spartanburg Co.
A construction worker was rescued from a man pole Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
greenville.com
Giraffe Feeding Platform Under Construction at the Greenville Zoo
Construction is underway on a giraffe feeding platform at the Greenville Zoo. The project includes a new ramp that will lead to the back of the giraffe exhibit where the new feeding structure will be built. While construction should be complete by May 1, the experience of feeding a giraffe...
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
WYFF4.com
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF)- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-85 northbound near mile marker 72 at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling North on I-85 in the left lane. The pedestrian had exited a […]
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
WYFF4.com
gsabusiness.com
Organizers set date for 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta in Greenville
The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
Worker rescued after accident on Upstate job site
A worker at an Upstate construction site has been rescued after being injured in an accident. The incident happened Friday morning at a new school site in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on at the intersection of E. Poinsett Street and J. Vern Smith Parkway. Troopers said the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
WYFF4.com
Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting
The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
FOX Carolina
Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
