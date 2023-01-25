ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
NESN

Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery

Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena. While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS-Knicks at Celtics: Boston coasts early, loses 120-117 to New York in overtime

The Boston Celtics needed a win against the New York Knicks in a bad way after a depleted roster and wavering focus unfolded into the team’s first back-to-back losses of the season against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on the road. But they seemingly took the night off for much of the game’s first three quarters, leaning on their defense in the fourth to force overtime — only to fall after Jaylen Brown (22 points, 9 rebounds) did not make his free throws.
ClutchPoints

‘You can’t do that!’: Joe Mazzulla’s absurd trash talk at Marcus Smart will leave Celtics fans confused

The Boston Celtics received a bit of unfortunate news when Marcus Smart revealed that he’d likely be out for at least a week after suffering an ankle injury against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. However, amid the Celtics’ strong 2022-23 campaign, the vibes in their locker room remain immaculate. As a matter of fact, head coach Joe Mazzulla even saw it fit to joke around with his injured starting point guard with a confusing yet hilarious taunt.
