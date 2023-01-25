Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
Local football talent happy to come home to play for Florida State
One of the best things about high school football on Friday nights is the talent people get to watch on the field. Even more special is when we get to see those same guys play on Saturdays.
Princeton Linebacker Cole Aubrey Ready To Make Impact With Notre Dame
Whatever Notre Dame needs from him, former Princeton linebacker Cole Aubrey is ready to contribute
WNDU
Mabrey to play key role for Irish despite injury
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will take the court on Thursday night for the first time this season without fifth-year senior Dara Mabrey. Mabrey started all 18 games so far this season for the Irish before suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday against Virginia.
Florida Football: FSU has learned nothing from Dan Mullen
The Florida State Seminoles beat the Florida Gators this past season in a thrilling contest and they were so excited in Tallahassee to beat a 6-6 Florida football squad that they stormed the field. Do you Neighbors to the West. Do you. And to be fair FSU will probably be...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish men’s tennis hopes to continue hot start in Kentucky
It’s a new season for Notre Dame men’s tennis. Following a mediocre season last year, the Irish are looking for improvement both in and out of ACC play this year. Irish head coach Ryan Sachire and his team — filled with savvy veterans and some high-flying freshmen — know that this weekend presents a key opportunity to showcase that improvement.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish aim to get back on track against struggling Louisville
On Tuesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball suffered a narrow road loss against an NC State team that will likely be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish will seek to get a better result Saturday, when they return to Purcell Pavilion to host conference foe Louisville. The Irish...
WNDU
Mike Brey discusses ‘decommitments’ after his departure announcement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Mike Brey announced he would be stepping away as the coach of the men’s basketball program at Notre Dame, the Irish were bringing in three players in the Class of 2023. That number has dwindled down to two, and it could go lower.
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Three Irish skaters nominated for prestigious Hobey Baker Award
As this weekend’s important conference series against Wisconsin approaches, three Notre Dame skaters have been nominated for college hockey’s most prestigious award. But don’t tell them that. With the Irish in the thick of the hunt to make the NCAA Tournament, individual awards are not at the...
onfocus.news
Massive High School Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually
Front Office Sports reported that a huge high school athletics facility is about to be built in Indiana, projected to generate $65 million in annual revenue. Located in Mishawaka, Indiana(population 51,000) the 230,000 square foot facility with host tournaments for football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and other sports. Read more...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Don’t delay discernment!
Before coming to Notre Dame, I had never heard of discernment. Now, I would be lost without it. Discernment has not only brought joy and clarity, but it has also become the subject of my senior thesis. My research investigates the nature of discernment at Notre Dame, so I have...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
FTT department hosts 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
This weekend, Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) Department will host its 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Browning Cinema. Ten unique short films made by 20 different student filmmakers in Notre Dame’s FTT Department, both collaboratively and individually, will...
abc57.com
Father Walter Bly, teacher and coach at Saint Joseph High School, dies at 90
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Father Walter Bly, a beloved member of the Saint Joseph High School community, passed away Thursday at the age of 90, according to the high school. Father Bly began his tenure at the high school in 1968, where he served as a theology teacher and freshman football coach.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
Comments / 0