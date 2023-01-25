ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNDU

Mabrey to play key role for Irish despite injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will take the court on Thursday night for the first time this season without fifth-year senior Dara Mabrey. Mabrey started all 18 games so far this season for the Irish before suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday against Virginia.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish men’s tennis hopes to continue hot start in Kentucky

It’s a new season for Notre Dame men’s tennis. Following a mediocre season last year, the Irish are looking for improvement both in and out of ACC play this year. Irish head coach Ryan Sachire and his team — filled with savvy veterans and some high-flying freshmen — know that this weekend presents a key opportunity to showcase that improvement.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish aim to get back on track against struggling Louisville

On Tuesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball suffered a narrow road loss against an NC State team that will likely be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish will seek to get a better result Saturday, when they return to Purcell Pavilion to host conference foe Louisville. The Irish...
NOTRE DAME, IN
MLive.com

Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Three Irish skaters nominated for prestigious Hobey Baker Award

As this weekend’s important conference series against Wisconsin approaches, three Notre Dame skaters have been nominated for college hockey’s most prestigious award. But don’t tell them that. With the Irish in the thick of the hunt to make the NCAA Tournament, individual awards are not at the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onfocus.news

Massive High School Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually

Front Office Sports reported that a huge high school athletics facility is about to be built in Indiana, projected to generate $65 million in annual revenue. Located in Mishawaka, Indiana(population 51,000) the 230,000 square foot facility with host tournaments for football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and other sports. Read more...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Don’t delay discernment!

Before coming to Notre Dame, I had never heard of discernment. Now, I would be lost without it. Discernment has not only brought joy and clarity, but it has also become the subject of my senior thesis. My research investigates the nature of discernment at Notre Dame, so I have...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

FTT department hosts 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival

This weekend, Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) Department will host its 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Browning Cinema. Ten unique short films made by 20 different student filmmakers in Notre Dame’s FTT Department, both collaboratively and individually, will...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”

This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
94.9 WMMQ

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation

In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

