Investopedia

BofA's Stock Rewards Reflect Conundrum for Big Financial Firms

Bank of America will again reward most of its employees with restricted stock. The decision comes as many other Wall Street firms lay off workers. Talent retention remains key in tight U.S. jobs market; Citi boosts pay for junior bankers. Bank of America's (BAC) decision this week to reward almost...
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
kalkinemedia.com

Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108.8 million. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
kalkinemedia.com

PacWest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49.5 million. The Beverly Hills, California-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and asset impairment costs, came to 86 cents per share. The results did not meet...
kalkinemedia.com

Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its fourth quarter. The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street...
WGAU

Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com

W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $382.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.16 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kalkinemedia.com

British biotech IPO funding dried up in 2022, report shows - Kalkine Media

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British biotech share listings last year generated their worst annual haul since 2012, an industry report published on Thursday found, mirroring a global downturn in initial public offerings (IPOs) across the sector. Only 28 million pounds ($34.7 million) - all in the first half of...
US News and World Report

IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...

