Steer clear of Tesla with disappointing earnings set to drag the stock lower, strategist Gene Munster says
Investors should stay away from Tesla right now, according to Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. The EV maker's shares rallied 7.7% Monday with Model Y price cuts juicing demand as techs rose. But Munster expects Tesla to post disappointing profit numbers in its 4th quarter earnings Wednesday. Investors shouldn't be...
Investopedia
BofA's Stock Rewards Reflect Conundrum for Big Financial Firms
Bank of America will again reward most of its employees with restricted stock. The decision comes as many other Wall Street firms lay off workers. Talent retention remains key in tight U.S. jobs market; Citi boosts pay for junior bankers. Bank of America's (BAC) decision this week to reward almost...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
kalkinemedia.com
Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108.8 million. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
kalkinemedia.com
PacWest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49.5 million. The Beverly Hills, California-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and asset impairment costs, came to 86 cents per share. The results did not meet...
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
kalkinemedia.com
Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its fourth quarter. The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street...
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com
W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $382.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.16 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
kalkinemedia.com
British biotech IPO funding dried up in 2022, report shows - Kalkine Media
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British biotech share listings last year generated their worst annual haul since 2012, an industry report published on Thursday found, mirroring a global downturn in initial public offerings (IPOs) across the sector. Only 28 million pounds ($34.7 million) - all in the first half of...
US News and World Report
IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
