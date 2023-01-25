Read full article on original website
Reliability of UK trains fell to new lows in December, official figures show
Labour says figures underline railways are in crisis, as almost one in 12 services due to run ended up cancelled
BBC
Transpennine Express boss apologises for poor services
The boss of under-fire train company Transpennine Express has apologised to passengers and admitted services have not been good enough. Transpennine, which operates across the North of England and into Scotland, has been cancelling trains on a daily basis for months, disrupting many journeys. Calls have been made for the...
BBC
Acton Town tower block would create concrete jungle, residents say
A 15-storey tall women-only tower block which has been proposed to be built in west London would turn the area into a "concrete jungle", locals have warned. Women's Pioneer Housing wants to build the 102-home block opposite Acton Town London Underground station. One resident said it could turn Acton Town...
BBC
London LTNs: Plans to ban through-traffic from most Hackney roads
Plans are under way to ban motorised through-traffic from 75% of a London borough's roads in an expansion of low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs). As part of Hackney council's three-year local implementation plan, various traffic restrictions and schemes will be rolled out across the borough. Transport for London funding has been...
BBC
Labour councils object to mayor's ULEZ plans
Some Labour councils have voiced their concerns about Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion plans. London's mayor insisted earlier this week there were no Labour authorities calling for a delay to the scheme. He said opposition to it was a political strategy by Tory councils "in the pocket of vested interests". But...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Time Out Global
Someone has renamed east London’s tube stations in cockney
East Londoners are cracking up at a graphic that has renamed East End tube stations in cockney, ‘as they should be’. Non-cockneys have been given schooling in the correct pronunciation of stops on the tube (‘Oxo cube’ in cockney rhyming slang): West Ham is ‘West Aam’, Mile End is ‘My Lend’, Plaistow should be ‘Plarstow’, Bethnal Green is ‘Befnal Green’ and Canning Town is ‘Cannin’ Taaan’.
BBC
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'
A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths. He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon. They put temporary powers in place...
BBC
Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure. Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Baby seal spotted ‘shuffling along road’ outside Norfolk kebab shop
A grey seal pup has been rescued by local marine experts after being spotted outside an arcade and kebab shop in Norfolk.The Marine and Wildlife Rescue was sent pictures on Friday night of the animal, which was lying outside Istanbul Delight kebab shop in Hemsby, hundreds of metres away from the beach.Dan Goldsmith, chair of the Great Yarmouth-based rescue centre, said: “We spoke to a couple of people that were milling around there and thought it was a wind-up, they were like: ‘No, you won’t find a seal around here mate’. “After searching the area for some time, we...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
BBC
New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena
A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station. The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena. Up...
Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’
A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
