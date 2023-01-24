VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale student members will be selling raffle tickets to win a quarter side of beef. Student members of the Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale will be at Tractor Supply on St. Augustine Road on Saturday 1/28/23 from 10-2 selling raffle tickets. The tickets are $25 each and gives you two opportunities to win a quarter side of beef. The proceeds help local FFA and 4H students with costs related to the upkeep of their calves. For more information, check out Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale of Facebook.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO