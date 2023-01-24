Read full article on original website
Free Valdosta landscaping workshop with “Pruning Guru”
VALDOSTA – Join the “Pruning Guru” Rick Smith for a free training course on Proper Pruning Procedures hosted by the Valdosta Tree Commission. The Valdosta Tree Commission invites you to a FREE two-hour training course for Proper Pruning Procedures with “Pruning Guru” Rick Smith!!. The...
The City of Valdosta Receives Visionary Award
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta was recognized in the large city category for developing the Unity Park Amphitheater. On January 22, during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Cities United Summit, nine cities across the Peach State were recognized with the Visionary City Award. GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson and Georgia Trend Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ben Young presented these awards. The awards are given through a partnership between GMA and Georgia Trend.
Valdosta students sell beef raffle tickets
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale student members will be selling raffle tickets to win a quarter side of beef. Student members of the Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale will be at Tractor Supply on St. Augustine Road on Saturday 1/28/23 from 10-2 selling raffle tickets. The tickets are $25 each and gives you two opportunities to win a quarter side of beef. The proceeds help local FFA and 4H students with costs related to the upkeep of their calves. For more information, check out Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale of Facebook.
Lowndes BOC receives national budget award
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners received the GFOA Budget Award for the 17th consecutive year. For the 17th consecutive year, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a...
Valdosta man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with outstanding warrants was arrested after being found impaired sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrested: Roberts, Lakenry B, African American male, age 28, resident of Valdosta. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of...
