FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MISSING IN AMERICA: 16 Year old vanishes after fleeing abusive 31 year old boyfriendApril McAbeeGreenville, TX
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell TexasTiffany TillemaGreenville, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Investigation Launched into Excessive Workout that Hospitalized Rockwall Heath High School Football PlayersSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
countylinemagazine.com
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro
Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
countylinemagazine.com
History: It’s the New Thing For Local Entertainment
Is it just me or have you too noticed a surge of interest in area history? Not just from the “old” folks, but from millennials and other generations. Tourists have long looked to towns and regions for quirky historical markers and other signs of interesting history, but over the last couple of decades I haven’t heard about that same level of interest from those who live within the region.
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
countylinemagazine.com
Hampton House: Jewelry Business Creates Lasting Success
With five children, a husband, and a family insulation business, Angela Hampton registered for jewelry classes during a busy time of her life. “Wesley (her husband) told me to chase my dream,” Angela says. Having taken numerous art courses at the University of Arkansas when she was younger, Angela’s...
starlocalmedia.com
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Canton, Texas woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Canton
A Canton, Tx., woman was killed in a 2-vehilce accident on Highway 243 just west of Canton early Saturday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety said. Authorities said that 42-year-old Jennifer L. Johnson was killed in the wreck when headed west in a 2019 Nissan Sentra, colliding with another vehicle, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Jose E. Rincon Juarez, male, 37 YOA of Kaufman, Texas. A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle, Jose E. Rincon Juarez, male, 37 YOA of Kaufman, Texas was treated at a hospital with incapacitating injuries, a DPS spokesperson said.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said. The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the...
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
countylinemagazine.com
Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler
The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Mineola man killed in 2-car accident near Mineola, Texas
A Mineola, Tx., man was kileed and 4 others were injured in a 2-vehicle accident on US 80 5-miles east of Mineola Friday morning, January 20th around 10:50 a.m. Texas Department of Public Safety said Howard W. Petrea, male, 89 YOA from Meneola was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east and failed to yield the right away to another vehicle, a 2016 Ford Mustang.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
