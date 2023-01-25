ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
countylinemagazine.com

Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro

Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
WINNSBORO, TX
countylinemagazine.com

History: It’s the New Thing For Local Entertainment

Is it just me or have you too noticed a surge of interest in area history? Not just from the “old” folks, but from millennials and other generations. Tourists have long looked to towns and regions for quirky historical markers and other signs of interesting history, but over the last couple of decades I haven’t heard about that same level of interest from those who live within the region.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
ketr.org

Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video

The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood

Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
MCKINNEY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Hampton House: Jewelry Business Creates Lasting Success

With five children, a husband, and a family insulation business, Angela Hampton registered for jewelry classes during a busy time of her life. “Wesley (her husband) told me to chase my dream,” Angela says. Having taken numerous art courses at the University of Arkansas when she was younger, Angela’s...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments

The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower

Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
PARIS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks

Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
TYLER, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Canton, Texas woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Canton

A Canton, Tx., woman was killed in a 2-vehilce accident on Highway 243 just west of Canton early Saturday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety said. Authorities said that 42-year-old Jennifer L. Johnson was killed in the wreck when headed west in a 2019 Nissan Sentra, colliding with another vehicle, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Jose E. Rincon Juarez, male, 37 YOA of Kaufman, Texas. A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle, Jose E. Rincon Juarez, male, 37 YOA of Kaufman, Texas was treated at a hospital with incapacitating injuries, a DPS spokesperson said.
CANTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)

Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said. The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler

The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
BEN WHEELER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
TERRELL, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Mineola man killed in 2-car accident near Mineola, Texas

A Mineola, Tx., man was kileed and 4 others were injured in a 2-vehicle accident on US 80 5-miles east of Mineola Friday morning, January 20th around 10:50 a.m. Texas Department of Public Safety said Howard W. Petrea, male, 89 YOA from Meneola was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east and failed to yield the right away to another vehicle, a 2016 Ford Mustang.
MINEOLA, TX

