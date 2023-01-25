Another hiker has disappeared on the mountain where actor Julian Sands went missing, the authorities have said. Jin Chung, 75, from Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday after last being seen at around 6am in a carpool to Mount Baldy with two others, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department has said. The group of three agreed to meet back at the car at around 2pm, but the 75-year-old never appeared.“Chung was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. Chung initially carpooled to Mt. Baldy with two others but separated from them when they arrived, with an understanding they would...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO