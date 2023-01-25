ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Nearly 1,300 customers in the dark early Wednesday as latest storm moves through; rainfall at a quarter inch and climbing.

By jdruckenmiller, Georgia DOT, Source: Georgia Power
 2 days ago
A soggy commute is under way in Rome as shown by this DOT camera snap just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Turner McCall.  Georgia DOT

Another storm system is chugging across Northwest Georgia Wednesday morning, with top gusts so far reaching 28 mph, enough to cause power issues throughout the region.

Rainfall so far has been relatively light -- about a quarter inch between midnight and 6 a.m., with more on the way. A wind advisory remains in effect through midnight.

Floyd County has seen 6.5 inches of rain since Jan. 1 and nearly a foot since Dec. 1.

No major road issues had been reported so far Wednesday although a few slow downs were occurred on Turner McCall and Hicks Drive (East Bend area) was well as Walker Mountain Road and U.S. 27.

Nearly 1,300 customers awoke to no electrical service Wednesday morning. Most of the outages were in Bartow County (more than 900 at one point). As of 6 a.m., it broke down as follows:

Georgia Power ( click for map )

Floyd: 142 customers.Bartow: 959.Gordon: 15.Polk: 18.Chattooga: 0.

North Georgia EMC: Click

Gordon County: 160 customers.

