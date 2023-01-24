The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved the acquisition of two gas utilities owned by South Jersey Industries (SJI) — South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas — by the Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), a JP Morgan-backed investment firm. The BPU approved the transaction via a settlement agreement between SJI, IIF, BPU Staff, the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, Environmental Defense Fund and other parties. As part of the settlement, the gas utilities have committed to undertake programs that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance transparency and accountability.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO