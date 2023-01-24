Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
countynewsonline.org
Versailles FFA places 1st and 4th in Darke County Agriculture and Industrial Diagnostics CDE Contest
Noah Shimp, Wesley George, Lucas Timmerman and Jeremiah Wagner represented the Versailles FFA in the Darke County Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) Contest on Tuesday, Jan 24th at Koenig Equipment in Greenville, Ohio. Noah and Wesley placed 1st overall and Lucas and Jeremiah placed 4th overall. A...
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
wyso.org
Proposed gas station at former site of grocery store in Old North Dayton denied
GroceryLane in Old North Dayton was destroyed by the 2019 tornados. The owners of the grocery store — who were renting the building — tried to fix it up, although it got heavily vandalized. The building was later demolished in 2021. The community is classified as an area...
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
1017thepoint.com
10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK
(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
wyso.org
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
countynewsonline.org
Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon: Forages
The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon meets on the third Wednesday of the month. The topic that will be covered on February 15 will be forages. OSU Extension Educators Taylor Dill and Jamie Hampton will be teaching on cool season and warm season forage options for Dairies. The event is generously...
Quality of evidence led to reduced charges in 2021 killing, Clark County prosecutors say
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.: The case accusing Noel Coles Jr. of murder and aggravated murder in the August 2021 killing of his estranged girlfriend rested largely on circumstantial evidence and that led to Thursday’s plea agreement to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, Clark County prosecutors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 19th 2023 at approximately 9:17AM Ralph McCreery stated that on August 7th 2022 he gave his brother Clifford McCreery $1,400.00 in cash to give to an exterminator because he had to leave and would not be home to take care of it. When returning home Ralph found his house still infected with insects and stated that Clifford took his money. Ralph completed a written statement and wanted charges filed. At approximately 10:50 P.O. Daugherty spoke with Clifford McCreery over the phone, Clifford stated that Ralph had given him $1,400.00; $500.00 was a personal loan to Clifford, and the other $900.00 was for work to be done to Ralph’s house. Clifford stated that the workers never showed up and kept all $1,400.00 for himself and was going to pay Ralph back. Due to Ralph willingly giving Clifford the money along with Clifford stating that $500.00 of it was for a personal loan, and keeping the rest with the intention of paying Ralph the money back, it was determined that this would be a civil matter between the two brothers with no charges.
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
Deputies asking public’s help identifying ‘crime spree’ suspect in Beavercreek Twp.
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a recent “crime spree” suspect in Beavercreek Township over the weekend. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office posted a photo that showed a man in a silver car around...
Fire forces residents to evacuate Beavercreek lodge
The fire occurred at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay located on Germany Lane just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Beavercreek Police Department said.
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
