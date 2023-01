Mark your calendar! The Friends of Darke County Parks are excited to announce the return of the Annual Waffle Breakfast on March 4th! Once again, they will be serving up a hearty breakfast of waffles, sausage, juice, coffee, and pure maple syrup for just a $8 donation towards the Friends’ mission! Children ages 3-9 are only a $4 donation and those under 3 years old are free! Extra sausage will be available for $1.50. After breakfast, take a maple syrup tour, grab some fantastic maple-themed baked goods, and visit the log house historical area.

