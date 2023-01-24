Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Versailles FFA places 1st and 4th in Darke County Agriculture and Industrial Diagnostics CDE Contest
Noah Shimp, Wesley George, Lucas Timmerman and Jeremiah Wagner represented the Versailles FFA in the Darke County Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) Contest on Tuesday, Jan 24th at Koenig Equipment in Greenville, Ohio. Noah and Wesley placed 1st overall and Lucas and Jeremiah placed 4th overall. A...
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in Ohio
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Boy In Hamilton Township Area
Police in the Mays Landing area are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Hamilton Township Police say they are looking to find Ivan Valdez, 16. He's said to possibly be in the area of Oakcrest Estates. Police describe Valdez as 6'0" tall, weighing 160 pounds with...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
Police: Richmond man arrested after stealing electric cart from Walmart, drinking beer on the way home
RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond arrested a man after they said he drunkenly stole an electric shopping cart from a nearby Walmart. On January 26, a passerby called police to report a “suspicious person” driving an electric cart just a few blocks away from the Walmart on U.S. 40. Officers identified the man as […]
countynewsonline.org
Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon: Forages
The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon meets on the third Wednesday of the month. The topic that will be covered on February 15 will be forages. OSU Extension Educators Taylor Dill and Jamie Hampton will be teaching on cool season and warm season forage options for Dairies. The event is generously...
dayton.com
Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy
TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy. The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. The store would be between the Holiday Inn Express and a Super 9 Motel.
dayton247now.com
17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
dayton.com
TV chef in Hamilton shares story of losing child, suicide attempt - and bouncing back
Story captivates audience, encourages hope. Chef Mindy Livengood Shea told a crowd of 500 on Friday night about losing her child, hating the job path she thought the world expected her to take, getting healthy and overcoming the trauma she faced in her journey. Livengood Shea told her deeply personal...
1017thepoint.com
NEW TENANT, 45 JOBS COMING TO MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--The Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond has landed its tenth tenant. On Tuesday, the EDC of Wayne County announced that a company called Liberation Labs will construct a facility on a 36-acre tract of land in the park. Liberation Labs is a fermentation manufacturer. The new facility will be the first commercial-scale precision fermentation plant in the country. The project will represent a $115 million investment that will create 45 new jobs. Groundbreaking is expected to take place sometime this spring.
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
Fox 19
Highway chase: Speeds hit 100 mph as driver eludes authorities across multiple counties
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Speeds hit 100 mph as a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle fled authorities from Butler County to Dayton on two highways early Friday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office and troopers both cut the...
Comments / 0