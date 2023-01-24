ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
HARRISON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces

MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
EATON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon: Forages

The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon meets on the third Wednesday of the month. The topic that will be covered on February 15 will be forages. OSU Extension Educators Taylor Dill and Jamie Hampton will be teaching on cool season and warm season forage options for Dairies. The event is generously...
NEW BREMEN, OH
dayton.com

Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy

TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy. The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. The store would be between the Holiday Inn Express and a Super 9 Motel.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Laurel structure fire

Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
LAUREL, IN
1017thepoint.com

NEW TENANT, 45 JOBS COMING TO MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK

(Richmond, IN)--The Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond has landed its tenth tenant. On Tuesday, the EDC of Wayne County announced that a company called Liberation Labs will construct a facility on a 36-acre tract of land in the park. Liberation Labs is a fermentation manufacturer. The new facility will be the first commercial-scale precision fermentation plant in the country. The project will represent a $115 million investment that will create 45 new jobs. Groundbreaking is expected to take place sometime this spring.
RICHMOND, IN
tippnews.com

Best Pizza Spots in Miami County

Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

