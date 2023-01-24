Read full article on original website
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
New report details AI infrastructure for Earth system predictability
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help collect, understand and analyze large sets of information has the potential to revolutionize our ability to observe, understand and predict processes in Earth's systems. Researchers and scientists are working together to apply AI and modeling techniques such as machine learning (ML) to...
AI & Its Impact Within a Homogenous Society
Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a significant impact on everyday life in society. In the workplace, AI has the potential to automate many tasks, leading to concerns about job displacement. AI+ is helping to spread awareness about the impact of AI in smart homes and the potential benefits it can bring.
Get Ready to Rock with Riffusion: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Brings Music to Life Through Visualization
Imagine music generated by Artificial intelligence. It sounds quite innovative and has been made possible using machine learning. This is done using training Neural network models like LSTM with musical notes and then predicting or generating music. Diffusion, a technology that was recently introduced, has come up with another unique...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
Mysterious 'Zone of Uncertainty' Inside The Brain Reveals a Surprise
Our brains do a fantastic job of acting as master control centers for our sacks of flesh if you stop and think about it – which again will call on your brain. Now researchers have discovered more about how the brain fixes long-term memories in its storage slots. The...
Unique MIT suit helps people better understand the aging experience
Visitors to MIT's AgeLab in the Center for Transportation and Logistics are greeted silently by a shiny mannequin in a jumpsuit and chunky red goggles, standing a little ominously in a glass-walled studio. While the mannequin itself cuts a striking appearance, it's the accessories under the jumpsuit that are the real attraction: a collection of weights and bungie cords, some unwieldy gloves, and a pair of Crocs with blocks of foam glued to the bottom of them—as well as the red goggles.
A continuum robot inspired by elephant trunks
Conventional robots based on separate joints do not always perform well in complex real-world tasks, particularly those that involve the dexterous manipulation of objects. Some roboticists have thus been trying to devise continuum robots, robotic platforms characterized by infinite degrees of freedom and no fixed number of joints. Continuum robots...
Chatterboxes: Researchers develop new model that shows how bacteria communicate
When bacteria interact, they give off cellular signals that can trigger a response in their neighbors, causing them to behave in different ways or produce different substances. For example, they can communicate to coordinate movement away from danger or to emit light to ward off predators. In new research published...
Circular Construction Methods: Tour A Home Built With More than 100 Biobased Materials
Lucas De Man — affable tour guide and founder of the innovative Dutch architectural research practice Biobased Creations — walks us through a remarkable exhibition that imagines a better building industry. Revealed at Dutch Design Week, the show takes the shape of a full-size home that is made entirely of bio-based materials and made with circular construction methods; it tells stories about changing the value chain.
Stevanato Teams with Transcoject for Pre-Fillable Syringe Polymer Options
Stevanato Group S.p.A., a global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology,and life sciences industries, announced its latest collaboration with Transcoject GmbH, a medical device and pharma packaging solutions company. The collaboration will enable Stevanato Group to add cyclic olefin polymer (COP) and cyclic olefin copolymer...
The Era of AI and The Spatial Web: What It All Means - Part 1
Deep Learning Language Models vs. Cognitive Science. The pioneering goal of Artificial Intelligence has been to understand how humans think. The original idea was to merge intellectual and computer contributions to learn about cognition. In the 1990s, a shift took place from a knowledge-driven AI approach to a data-driven AI...
Updated PackML standard released
The International Society of Automation (ISA) has released a simplified version of the ISA TR88 standard, commonly called PackML. The updated version, ANSI/ISA-TR88.00.02-2022, is now available through ISA and ANSI. Updated templates, tools, and implementation guides for applying the new TR88 standard will be available to OMAC members through their website.
Is AI bot ChatGPT coming for your job?
AI text generator ChatGPT, released to the public late last year, is so sophisticated that it has already demonstrated its ability to write coherent essays, generate sound legal documents and otherwise interact with humans in a convincingly conversational manner.One CEO even treats the tool from parent company OpenAI like a perennially available member of his executive team."I ask ChatGPT to become aware of where my biases and blindspots might be, and the answers it gives are a really, really good starting point to check your thinking," Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of online course provider Coursera, told CBS MoneyWatch. He said the tool...
Key Technology Introduces Enhanced Herbert OCULUS Optical Sorter for Whole Potatoes
Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduces their enhanced Herbert OCULUS optical sorter for whole potatoes at Fruit Logistica hall 6.1 stand A-60. Ideal for fresh market potatoes or whole potatoes prior to processing, this enhanced system improves performance to better find and remove potatoes with defects. Its superior sorting capabilities help ensure product quality while reducing labor requirements and achieving consistent line capacity despite fluctuations in incoming raw product quality.
