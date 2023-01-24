Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
AOL Corp
Rare disorder can turn fingers and toes white or blue when it's cold
Rachel Smith has an extra reason to dread winter. When it’s cold, her body overreacts, narrowing the blood vessels in her extremities so much that they turn deathly pale — a condition known as Raynaud's disease. When Smith has an attack, her fingers become white, then yellow and...
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
Shoppers Say Their ‘Cats Can’t Get Enough’ of These Interactive & ‘Addicting’ $5 Toys
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Our cats never seem like they’re satisfied. Some days, they are the biggest slugs, napping on our legs, and are as happy as can be. But then there are those days when none of their cat toys seem to satisfy their hunting instincts. When it comes to cat toys, we always try to get the ones that’ll keep our fur babies satisfied and off their butts! Sometimes, this can be a tall order (especially when you want them to be happy...
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Emotional Moment Cancer-Stricken Dog Tells Her Owners She's 'Ready'
"To the rainbow bridge for this beautiful soul," one TikTok user wrote, while another posted, "I think they hang on for us until they just can't anymore."
12tomatoes.com
“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why
“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Allrecipes.com
Is There Actually a Point to Peeling Carrots?
You've not lived until you've stood over a trashcan or large bowl, peeling dozens of carrots for a souffle, picnic slaw or cake. It's one of the first things people learn about cooking carrots — the exterior layer has to come off. (It was also, I discovered, a good way for my grandmother to occupy an eager kitchen helper who had very few skills to offer.)
Woman left gobsmacked over 'best dishwasher hack she's ever seen'
Stacking the dishwasher can be a pretty frustrating household chore, especially if yours is on the small side. But one woman was left in shock after she discovered the ultimate dishwasher hack - and it's pretty mindblowing. We can't believe we never realised this existed:. Posted on Facebook by Rae...
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
Owners Film Hilarious Moment They Discover Cat's Secret Place for 'Toys'
A viral video has left TikTokers in stitches, with several saying the kitten was "panicking" that she would lose her "treasures."
Allrecipes.com
What Happens If You Drink Spoiled Milk?
You're probably here because you've just consumed milk that's past its expiration date or you are considering consuming milk that's past its expiration date (or smelling a little off). Either way, here's what you need to know. What Does "Sell-By" Mean?. There's a big difference between "sell-by" and "use-by" labels....
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
Comments / 0