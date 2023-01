Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident has another update courtesy of some new police statements. CNN managed to get an inquiry in about what went wrong with his snowcat plow. It seems that there might have been some sort of mechanical mishap that led to the scary scene. Basically, Renner attempted to put the emergency brake on while exiting his vehicle. After the plow began to slide, the Hawkeye star leapt into action to save his nephew from being crushed. It's all right there in the statement down below, which you can read some selections from to hear the details.

1 DAY AGO