Ethan Page was the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey!(EW) YouTube show. During the interview, RJ asked Ethan if he still talks to his former manager, Dan Lambert. Ethan said yes, to which RJ told him to text him right at that moment. So, Ethan took a selfie with RJ and sent it to Dan, in which he later responded “who is that?” You can see the hilarious moment and the rest of the interview below.

