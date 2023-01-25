Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
bodyslam.net
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Says The WWE Locker Room Is Happy To See Stephanie McMahon Take Some Time For Herself
While speaking to Nick Talbot of the San Antonio Express, Kevin Owens commented on Stephanie’s resignation as Co-CEO. Owens had nothing but words of praise for Stephanie during her tenure in WWE management. He also spoke for the people backstage when he said that he is pleased to hear that the former Co-CEO has taken out time to focus on herself.
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
bodyslam.net
Mark Briscoe Maintains His Faith In First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The Briscoe Brothers dominated the pro wrestling world, being heralded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and winning tag team told in every company they were in. Jay Briscoe’s loss left a huge hole in not only tag team wrestling, but the entire landscape as a whole.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Makes Heartfelt Social Media Post After Segment With The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt is a proud man after RAW 30. Bray Wyatt jumped on Twitter the morning after RAW is XXX. He made it clear how proud he is for not changing to fit someone else’s narrative, and then he thanked The Undertaker as well. Bray Wyatt also took the...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/30 (Taped On 1/25)
AEW taped matches for the January 30 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can read the full spoilers for the taping below. Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry &...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 2/1/23
Some big matches are set for next weeks Dynamite. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they revealed the card for next week’s show. The program will feature the third installment of Adam Page versus Jon Moxley, the Tag Team Champions will be in action, an No Holds Barred TNT Title match and Bryan Danielson has his toughest challenge yet as he battles the debuting Timothy Thatcher.
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
wrestletalk.com
Update On WBD’s Policy On The Briscoes Following Mark Briscoe AEW Dynamite Announcement
It has been a week since the wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on January 17. Following Jay’s passing, AEW were reportedly unable to host a special tribute episode of Dynamite for him due to Warner Bros Discovery not wanting the Briscoes featured on the show.
bodyslam.net
Dan Lambert Doesn’t Know Who RJ City Is
Ethan Page was the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey!(EW) YouTube show. During the interview, RJ asked Ethan if he still talks to his former manager, Dan Lambert. Ethan said yes, to which RJ told him to text him right at that moment. So, Ethan took a selfie with RJ and sent it to Dan, in which he later responded “who is that?” You can see the hilarious moment and the rest of the interview below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/27/23
AEW taped matches for the January 27th episode of AEW Rampage on January 25th from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/25) Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lehal (with...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Host Tom Hannifan Announces A HUGE Return to Live Events in Chicago, Including Bound For Glory PPV
During the Press Pass today with Frankie Kazarian, Tom Hannifan kicked it off by announcing IMPACT Wrestling returning to Chicago over 3 weekends in 2023, including IMPACT’s flagship PPV, Bound for Glory. IMPACT comes to Cicero Stadium in Chicago Friday April 28 + Saturday April 29th for Chicago Slugfest;...
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley Squashes Rumors Of Heat With WWE
Due to his absence from Monday Night RAW this week, many started believing that he has heat with WWE. The Hardcore legend decided to set the record straight and revealed why he was absent. While speaking on the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley addressed rumors that he got heat...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s Friday Night SmackDown Is Almost Sold Out
WWE SmackDown will take place this Friday from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and according to WrestleTix, the show is almost sold out. It was reported that SmackDown this week has sold 4804 tickets and there are only 717 tickets left. Given the fact that there is still...
SheKnows
Whoa! Young & Restless Pulls Off a Feat That’s Incredibly Rare — Wait Till You See the Photo
So glam! Eileen Davidson marveled, “It’s not like any other ever,” as Sharon Case gushed, “Wow!”. It’s been a terrific 50th anniversary year for Young & Restless, which has delighted fans with the return of past stars such as Michael Damien (Danny) and Michael Graziadei (Daniel) as well as some breathtaking drama. But the icing on the cake of any such milestone is when the cast gathers together to celebrate and commemorate the occasion with a photo.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Set To Sell Out SmackDown Go-Home Show Before The Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Like every year, this year’s event is headlined by the two Royal Rumble matches – one for the men and one for the women. Apart from this, WWE has an exciting show planned with the first-ever pitch black match. Kevin Owens will also look to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. And it looks like fans are excited about the build-up to the show.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Trains Dominik Mysterio For The Royal Rumble
Dominik is looking to win the Royal Rumble and he’s enlisted Rhea Ripley to help train him for the Royal Rumble. Though Rhea has never won a Rumble match, he has been in quite a few and has even been in the final two in the past. WWE has uploaded a video of the training session, including Dominik having his “Mami” answer questions for him. Could the teachings of Rhea Ripley help Dominik win the Royal Rumble this weekend? I guess we will see this Saturday! You can check out the video below.
Comments / 0