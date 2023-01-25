FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:35 a.m. a passerby noted some “flickering lights” in the vicinity of Abbies Lane in North Falmouth. Personnel were dispatched to investigate the area and upon further investigation of the area found an exterior fire at 34 Abbies Lane. Additional resources were dispatched for a structure fire at this location. The fire was found to have burnt through the floor by the entrance to the home which was found to be unoccupied and was noted to extend from the basement to the first floor. The fire was confined to one side of the home and although this occurred during a wind and rainstorm, the prevailing winds were not affecting the escalation of the fire. Personnel made entry from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and additional crews extinguished the fire on the first floor. Eversource was contacted at the onset to disconnect power to allow for personnel to conduct operations. Significant smoke and heat damage affected the remainder of the structure. No injuries occurred during this incident. We wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department who assisted on scene and mutual aid station coverage from Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and COMM Fire Departments. Additionally, the Providence Canteen provided on-scene rehab for personnel. Lastly, a “tip of the hat” to Dispatch personnel who coordinated all the on-scene communications and requests for out-of-town assistance.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO