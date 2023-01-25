Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Cape Cod Chronicle
Undersized Monomoy Boys Try To Find Consistency
OSTERVILLE — Monomoy boys basketball coach Dan Taylor knew that his Sharks squad was going to face a substantial disadvantage this winter. In a sport where height and the ability to play near the rim often reign supreme, Monomoy has found itself undersized and overmanned in most of its matchups.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Athlete Of The Week: Zachary Martin
OSTERVILLE — Between the nerves that come with playing at a higher level and having less experience than the upperclassmen, freshmen rarely separate themselves as difference-makers at the varsity level. However, being a freshman hasn’t held back Zach Martin, the Monomoy guard who has made a splash this winter...
Cape Cod Chronicle
VEX Robotics A Growing Passion For Monomoy, Nauset Students
NORTH EASTHAM — Make your way to a local gymnasium, ice rink or playing field and you’ll likely find a couple Cape Cod high school sports teams competing against each other. The teams likely approach their competition with a fierce intensity, grit and determination: three qualities that are...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Cape League Unveils Schedule For 100th Anniversary Season
Grab your calendars and a permanent marker, it’s time to plan for another summer of Cape League baseball. On Monday, the Cape Cod Baseball League released its schedule for the 2023 season, which marks the 100th anniversary since the league was officially formed in 1923. The ’23 slate includes...
Boston sports stars align during commercial shoot at TD Garden
BOSTON — The sports stars were out at the TD Garden but it wasn’t on the court or on the ice. A group of legends including Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Bruins longtime captain Zdeno Chara were spotted filming a commercial for the sports betting app Draft Kings.
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
capeandislands.org
Eagles and Ospreys
If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $800,000
John Ninteau and Sheryll Ninteau acquired the property at 17 Lantern Lane, Falmouth, from Ann B Lehan on Jan. 3, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $384. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 21,401 square-foot lot.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
capeandislands.org
Health of Cape Cod waters continues to decline: new report
Water quality has declined on the Cape — again. That’s according to the fourth annual State of the Waters report from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC). It looks at ponds, estuaries, embayments, and drinking water. To fully unpack it all, CAI’s Eve Zuckoff talked with APCC’s executive director Andrew Gottlieb on the shores of Santuit Pond in Mashpee.
universalhub.com
King tide a royal pain along the Neponset
Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
Body Found In Waters Of Salem Harbor: Report
Multiple authorities were on the scene of a body that washed up on a beach in Salem Harbor, the Marblehead Current reports. A woman found the body while walking her dog at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet reports. Marblehead, Police …
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
capecod.com
Updated: Fire damages house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:35 a.m. a passerby noted some “flickering lights” in the vicinity of Abbies Lane in North Falmouth. Personnel were dispatched to investigate the area and upon further investigation of the area found an exterior fire at 34 Abbies Lane. Additional resources were dispatched for a structure fire at this location. The fire was found to have burnt through the floor by the entrance to the home which was found to be unoccupied and was noted to extend from the basement to the first floor. The fire was confined to one side of the home and although this occurred during a wind and rainstorm, the prevailing winds were not affecting the escalation of the fire. Personnel made entry from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and additional crews extinguished the fire on the first floor. Eversource was contacted at the onset to disconnect power to allow for personnel to conduct operations. Significant smoke and heat damage affected the remainder of the structure. No injuries occurred during this incident. We wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department who assisted on scene and mutual aid station coverage from Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and COMM Fire Departments. Additionally, the Providence Canteen provided on-scene rehab for personnel. Lastly, a “tip of the hat” to Dispatch personnel who coordinated all the on-scene communications and requests for out-of-town assistance.
WBUR
'We'll keep going': After a Mega loss, here's the latest on the Allston megaproject
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Sheesh, even when it snows, some ski mountains can’t win. Watch out for ice this morning and make sure to finishing...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
2 kids dead, infant hospitalized after being found in Duxbury home
Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Comments / 0