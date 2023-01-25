ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

Cape Cod Chronicle

Undersized Monomoy Boys Try To Find Consistency

OSTERVILLE — Monomoy boys basketball coach Dan Taylor knew that his Sharks squad was going to face a substantial disadvantage this winter. In a sport where height and the ability to play near the rim often reign supreme, Monomoy has found itself undersized and overmanned in most of its matchups.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Athlete Of The Week: Zachary Martin

OSTERVILLE — Between the nerves that come with playing at a higher level and having less experience than the upperclassmen, freshmen rarely separate themselves as difference-makers at the varsity level. However, being a freshman hasn’t held back Zach Martin, the Monomoy guard who has made a splash this winter...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

VEX Robotics A Growing Passion For Monomoy, Nauset Students

NORTH EASTHAM — Make your way to a local gymnasium, ice rink or playing field and you’ll likely find a couple Cape Cod high school sports teams competing against each other. The teams likely approach their competition with a fierce intensity, grit and determination: three qualities that are...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Cape League Unveils Schedule For 100th Anniversary Season

Grab your calendars and a permanent marker, it’s time to plan for another summer of Cape League baseball. On Monday, the Cape Cod Baseball League released its schedule for the 2023 season, which marks the 100th anniversary since the league was officially formed in 1923. The ’23 slate includes...
HARWICH, MA
capeandislands.org

Eagles and Ospreys

If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
ORLEANS, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $800,000

John Ninteau and Sheryll Ninteau acquired the property at 17 Lantern Lane, Falmouth, from Ann B Lehan on Jan. 3, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $384. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 21,401 square-foot lot.
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Health of Cape Cod waters continues to decline: new report

Water quality has declined on the Cape — again. That’s according to the fourth annual State of the Waters report from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC). It looks at ponds, estuaries, embayments, and drinking water. To fully unpack it all, CAI’s Eve Zuckoff talked with APCC’s executive director Andrew Gottlieb on the shores of Santuit Pond in Mashpee.
MASHPEE, MA
universalhub.com

King tide a royal pain along the Neponset

Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Waters Of Salem Harbor: Report

Multiple authorities were on the scene of a body that washed up on a beach in Salem Harbor, the Marblehead Current reports. A woman found the body while walking her dog at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet reports.  Marblehead, Police …
MARBLEHEAD, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Fire damages house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:35 a.m. a passerby noted some “flickering lights” in the vicinity of Abbies Lane in North Falmouth. Personnel were dispatched to investigate the area and upon further investigation of the area found an exterior fire at 34 Abbies Lane. Additional resources were dispatched for a structure fire at this location. The fire was found to have burnt through the floor by the entrance to the home which was found to be unoccupied and was noted to extend from the basement to the first floor. The fire was confined to one side of the home and although this occurred during a wind and rainstorm, the prevailing winds were not affecting the escalation of the fire. Personnel made entry from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and additional crews extinguished the fire on the first floor. Eversource was contacted at the onset to disconnect power to allow for personnel to conduct operations. Significant smoke and heat damage affected the remainder of the structure. No injuries occurred during this incident. We wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department who assisted on scene and mutual aid station coverage from Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and COMM Fire Departments. Additionally, the Providence Canteen provided on-scene rehab for personnel. Lastly, a “tip of the hat” to Dispatch personnel who coordinated all the on-scene communications and requests for out-of-town assistance.
FALMOUTH, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster To Outsource Pool Management

BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
BREWSTER, MA

