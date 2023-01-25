The problem is that they have been doing nothing but talking for years..nothing gets done and our hard earned taxpayers dollars go to finance their new cars and mansions in the country. "It takes one to know one", right? So how does any of these snobs identify with homelessness?
Instead of cutting law enforcement in half double it. Make it illegal to do drugs. Arrest homeless drug addicts and enforce the law and require treatment as part of their penalty. Build asylums and lock up crazy people who are harmless to themselves and others. Allow new construction outside city limits instead of requiring infill so that more, cheaper housing can be developed at a faster rate so their are places for people to live. This should solve most of the homeless issue. Logics don’t meld well with politicians for some reason? Especially politicians on the left.
Don’t be dumping them off into small towns. We don’t want them. You DEMOCRATS have hand fed them. This is what you get
