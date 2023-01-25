ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 12

Adam P.
1d ago

The problem is that they have been doing nothing but talking for years..nothing gets done and our hard earned taxpayers dollars go to finance their new cars and mansions in the country. "It takes one to know one", right? So how does any of these snobs identify with homelessness?

Reply
9
Guest
1d ago

Instead of cutting law enforcement in half double it. Make it illegal to do drugs. Arrest homeless drug addicts and enforce the law and require treatment as part of their penalty. Build asylums and lock up crazy people who are harmless to themselves and others. Allow new construction outside city limits instead of requiring infill so that more, cheaper housing can be developed at a faster rate so their are places for people to live. This should solve most of the homeless issue. Logics don’t meld well with politicians for some reason? Especially politicians on the left.

Reply
8
Guest
1d ago

Don’t be dumping them off into small towns. We don’t want them. You DEMOCRATS have hand fed them. This is what you get

Reply
6
Related
opb.org

Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness

Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages.  Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors

Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates

I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

WITH BIG CHANGES PROPOSED, STATE TO HOLD OFF ON RELEASE OF NEXT WILDFIRE RISK MAP

SALEM, Ore.— The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the state has decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Measure 110 Starts Off Poorly

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit of Measure 110, the bill that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and funneled taxes on marijuana sales to treatment services, on Jan. 19. Auditors gave the program low marks, with one auditor saying they'd give a grade of a C and the other a D in a press conference. Fagan said it's too early to call the program a failure but acknowledged issues in Oregon's substance abuse treatment programs.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School

The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Treasurer Pushes Back on Divestment Bill

TREASURER PUSHES BACK ON DIVESTMENT BILL: Three lawmakers, Reps. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) and Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) and Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), are sponsoring legislation that would force the Oregon State Treasury to divest from certain fossil fuel investments. But State Treasurer Tobias Read pushed back against House Bill 2601 in a Jan. 18 letter to lawmakers, noting that the treasury’s job is to maximize returns for pensioners to whom the state’s $91 billion in investments belong. Read says dumping carbon stocks could weaken results and require larger contributions from government employers, reducing basic services. “Statutorily limiting the investment opportunities of the Oregon Public Employee Retirement Fund—no matter how well-intentioned—will lead to lower returns, higher employer rates, and a less robust retirement for thousands of Oregonians,” Read writes. The lawmakers defended their bill. Golden noted Oregon invests more heavily in opaque private equity funds than other states; Gamba disputed fossil fuels are a good investment; and Pham defended the Legislature’s oversight role. “This bill is about ensuring the long-term health of our state’s investments,” Pham said. “It’s about making our state and its residents more resilient to the climate crisis.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Multiple solutions to nursing shortage

As president of the American Nurses Association, a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and faculty at OHSU School of Nursing, I have seen the impact of the nursing faculty shortage firsthand, (“Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita,” Jan. 15). I applaud the writer of this story for highlighting an important issue that has impacted Oregonians for years. A healthy Oregon requires a robust nursing workforce in every region of our state, especially in our rural communities.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available

While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy