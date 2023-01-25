ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home police, sheriff logs Jan. 16-22, 2023

Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Ashlee Dee Flanagan, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Isaac Booker Justham, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Isaac Booker Justham, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Athena Lacie Noble, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Christopher Thomas Reed, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi and Corey Alan Smith.
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks. Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Newberg Graphic

Jan. 25 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Jan. 25.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in SE Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

SWAT assists police in capturing suspect

After an almost four-hour standoff, Lebanon police were able to take into custody a male suspect on domestic-related charges. Lebanon police detectives observed the suspect, Matthew Garrett Fox, 30, of Lebanon, in the 200 block of E. Carolina St. at about 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. As detectives attempted to take the male into custody, he fled into his residence. Multiple attempts were made to safely take Fox into custody prior to this event.
LEBANON, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered. Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. Forrest has been in prison...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

