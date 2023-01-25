After an almost four-hour standoff, Lebanon police were able to take into custody a male suspect on domestic-related charges. Lebanon police detectives observed the suspect, Matthew Garrett Fox, 30, of Lebanon, in the 200 block of E. Carolina St. at about 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. As detectives attempted to take the male into custody, he fled into his residence. Multiple attempts were made to safely take Fox into custody prior to this event.

LEBANON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO