KVAL
Sheriff says bio evidence in Willamina school fentanyl incident 'disposed of'
WILLAMINA, Ore. — Willamina High School was recently the site of what police reported as a likely incident of students and a deputy being exposed to burning fentanyl. However, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says that the blood tests that would have confirmed this theory have been "disposed of" by the hospital.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police, sheriff logs Jan. 16-22, 2023
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Ashlee Dee Flanagan, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Isaac Booker Justham, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Isaac Booker Justham, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Athena Lacie Noble, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Christopher Thomas Reed, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi and Corey Alan Smith.
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
kptv.com
Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks. Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.
kezi.com
Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired
ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
kptv.com
Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
Honduran man accused of moving fentanyl, firearms between Portland motels
A man arrested for moving over two kilograms of rainbow-colored fentanyl, other narcotics and multiple guns between two Portland motels, is now facing federal charges after he was arrested on Tuesday, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced.
Newberg Graphic
Jan. 25 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Jan. 25.
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Man faces charges in deadly Portland shooting from 2011
A man is facing murder charges in connection to a decades-old cold case in Portland.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in SE Portland murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
lebanonlocalnews.com
SWAT assists police in capturing suspect
After an almost four-hour standoff, Lebanon police were able to take into custody a male suspect on domestic-related charges. Lebanon police detectives observed the suspect, Matthew Garrett Fox, 30, of Lebanon, in the 200 block of E. Carolina St. at about 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. As detectives attempted to take the male into custody, he fled into his residence. Multiple attempts were made to safely take Fox into custody prior to this event.
Teen receives 7-year sentence for 2021 Salem shooting
A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Sentenced in Washington to 41 Months in Animal Cruelty Case
A Portland man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Monday in an animal cruelty case that a Clark County judge called "one of the most despicable things I've ever seen a person do." A Clark County Superior Court jury found Yuri A. Feitser, 37, guilty Jan. 10 of first-degree...
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Man shot, killed in Montavilla neighborhood identified by Portland police
Portland police identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood on Wednesday.
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
KGW
Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered. Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. Forrest has been in prison...
