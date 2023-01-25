Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Were galaxies much different in the early universe?
An array of 350 radio telescopes in the Karoo desert of South Africa is getting closer to detecting "cosmic dawn"—the era after the Big Bang when stars first ignited and galaxies began to bloom. In a paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization...
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Gizmodo
Astronomers Find the Edge of Our Galaxy
In the quest to find the outer limits of our galaxy, astronomers have discovered over 200 stars that form the Milky Way’s edge, the most distant of which is over one million light-years away—nearly halfway to the Andromeda galaxy. The 208 stars the researchers identified are known as...
msn.com
While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching
A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
Something that looks like a grizzly bear spotted on Mars
"A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?" The post Something that looks like a grizzly bear spotted on Mars appeared first on Talker.
2 massive 'active regions' on the sun have rotated into Earth's view
Solar activity increased on Jan. 13 as massive active regions of the sun rounded its east limb to face Earth.
3 galaxies from early universe sitting on our cosmic doorstep
Finding galaxies orbiting in the Milky Way's own backyard is the astronomical equivalent of digging up remains of the first humans that walked the Earth. The post 3 galaxies from early universe sitting on our cosmic doorstep appeared first on Talker.
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
James Webb Space Telescope discovers coldest interstellar ice ever seen
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discover a rich catalog of frigid interstellar ice in the depths of a dark, dense molecular cloud.
Astronomers weighed the Milky Way, and found huge amounts of matter missing
Mysterious fast radio bursts (FRBs) helped astronomers weigh our galaxy, and reveal that some matter is missing.
ScienceBlog.com
Stars disappear before our eyes, citizen scientists report
A startling analysis from Globe at Night — a citizen science program run by NSF’s NOIRLab — concludes that stars are disappearing from human sight at an astonishing rate. The study finds that, to human eyes, artificial lighting has dulled the night sky more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements. The study published in the journal Science showcases the unique contributions that citizen scientists can make in essential fields of research.
Earth reaches its closest point to the sun — just in time to be slammed by a solar storm
A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm will hit Earth right as our planet reaches perihelion, its closest point to the sun.
Green comet's new "anti-tail" seemingly breaks the laws of physics
Astrophotographers spotted what looks like a third tail flowing in front of, instead of behind, the glowing comet.
Asteroid 2023 BU will fly so close to Earth on Thursday, you might be able to see it
Space is full of asteroids and other celestial objects, and we constantly discover new ones. Take asteroid 2023 BU for example. This asteroid was just discovered last weekend by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov, who watches the skies from Nauchnyi in Crimea. This newly discovered space rock is relatively small for an asteroid, estimated to be just 3.5 to 8.5 meters across (11.5 to 28ft).
Asteroid to rocket past Earth in one of closest encounters ever
NASA said that the asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will pass close to Earth on Thursday night. This will be a near miss, according to scientists at the agency.
