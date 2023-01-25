ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Cold weather arrives Saturday night, but sticking snow tougher to find

Portland’s official snow total so far this season is a HUGE 0.2″. That’s just a skiff of snow twice. We’ve seen more freezing rain than snow so far... If you are hoping for some “sleddable” snow in the metro area, or anywhere west of the Cascades, that’s looking increasingly unlikely this weekend. But cold air IS on the way.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland sees calm before next storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
HILLSBORO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow

The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR

