The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Cold weather arrives Saturday night, but sticking snow tougher to find
Portland’s official snow total so far this season is a HUGE 0.2″. That’s just a skiff of snow twice. We’ve seen more freezing rain than snow so far... If you are hoping for some “sleddable” snow in the metro area, or anywhere west of the Cascades, that’s looking increasingly unlikely this weekend. But cold air IS on the way.
KATU.com
City of Portland applies de-icing fluid ahead of forecasted cold snap, snow threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures this upcoming weekend, and with it, a possible quick shot of snow. WEATHER | Latest forecast from Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been pre-emptively spraying de-icer fluid on Portland streets. Dylan Rivera, PBOT Public Information...
Arctic blast brings snow chances back to Portland this weekend
Another round of arctic air is on its way to the Portland metro area this weekend. The chance of snow in places like downtown become increasingly more likely as lingering rain showers coincide with freezing temperatures.
Channel 6000
Portland sees calm before next storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
opb.org
After more than 100 years, Gunderson train plant in Portland poised to close this spring
A Portland facility that first entered the train-making business in 1919 on rails next to the Willamette River is poised to shut down in a few months. These days, the 78-acre site also builds barges. The Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier companies, which acquired the Gunderson facility in 1985, told Oregon officials...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
hereisoregon.com
Ready, set, go: The hunt for 175 glass hearts hidden in Tualatin parks begins Feb. 1
A treasure hunt the Tualatin Parks & Recreation Department launched two years ago to help people deal with social isolation during the pandemic kicks off again next month. The program, “Share the Love,” is so popular that officials now plan to make it an annual event, said Julie Ludemann, the department’s recreation manager.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
These are the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow
The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Portlanders will soon get a chance to pay $150 for a cup of coffee
Be careful what you order when you stop by Proud Mary Cafe for some caffeine in February because starting Monday, Feb. 6, the menu at the Alberta Street coffee shop will feature a $150 cup of coffee. What makes a $150 cup of coffee? It’s the awards, baby. “The...
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
