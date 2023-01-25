Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
onlyinark.com
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Texarkana
Is it an Arkansas city? Is it in Texas? The answer is both. Texarkana is a unique city that straddles the state lines of Arkansas and Texas. Throw in nearby Louisiana, and you have the name of a city with two mayors, two city councils, and a lot of shared history.
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Bonnie Irene Graves Hogg
Bonnie Irene Graves Hogg, age 81, a resident of De Queen, Ark., passed away at her home in the presence of her family on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Bonnie was born on Oct. 10, 1941 in Greens Chapel Community. She was a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church and was a deputy Circuit Clerk for 22 years. She graduated from Dierks High School in 1959. She loved working in her flower beds, and loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
txktoday.com
Man Gets 14 Years For Secretly Filming Friend’s Wife & Daughters
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who used a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom was sentenced to 14 years behind bars as part of a plea agreement. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, pleaded guilty to seven counts of invasive visual recording at a...
ktoy1047.com
TTPD: Leaving your car warming up presents opportunity for theft
According to police, it takes only seconds for someone to jump in your ride and take off. Police say that they’ve already seen four cases like this in the last two weeks. Last year, police say, 134 vehicles were stolen in Texarkana, Texas. In many of those cases, the owner left the keys in the unlocked vehicle.
ktoy1047.com
Wreck at 220 mile marker injures truck driver
A pair of semi-trucks wrecked on the interstate leaving one of them overturned. Texarkana police and Red River Wrecker worked the scene. One of the drivers was injured and treated at a local hospital. A Bowie County deputy is returning to active duty after being severely wounded in August of...
txktoday.com
Southwest Center hosts free vaccine clinic
The City of Texarkana, Texas Health Department along with TAMU Health and Clover Educational Consulting Group will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southwest Center on Thursday, January 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Southwest Center is located at 3222 W. 7th Street Texarkana, TX 75501.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
KLTV
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday. According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
ktalnews.com
New business scam targeting employee’s paychecks
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning businesses about a new scam targeting employees’ paychecks. Over the past few weeks, a fake email has been sent to several businesses in the area. The email is supposedly from an employee of that company asking for changes to be made to their direct deposit information.
magnoliareporter.com
Farmers Bank & Trust customers receiving fraud alert
Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia said in a statement Monday that it is aware that several bank customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Farmers Bank & Trust, or stating they are with the bank’s fraud department. This is a scam. “If you receive a phone...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
hopeprescott.com
US 278 Blocked East of Hope Airport
A truck and trailer loaded with joists was blocking US 278 east of the Hope Airport Wednesday starting about 2:30pm. The trailer appeared to have slipped in a ditch while pulling into the highway. Traffic from the West diverted through Oakhaven.
Two men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM burglaries
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank theft in Bowie County, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to a release, Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. Solomon was sentenced […]
Texarkana, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
KSLA
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
