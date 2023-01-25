If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.

ORLEANS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO