Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Cod Chronicle
What Happened To Selectmen's Badges?
– From “Blazing Saddles,” in homage to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”. Once upon a time, members of boards of selectmen had badges. Exactly when board members began carrying badges is lost in the mists of time. Apparently, they were used for identification when selectmen had other duties that could necessitate the production of a badge to prove that they were on official business.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Study Lays Out Recreation Failures, Needs
ORLEANS – There's great enthusiasm in Orleans for elevating and building upon the town's recreation programming. But a draft study presented to the select board last week says the town lacks the resources and organization needed to do so. A lack of staffing, ineffective leadership, a questionable organizational structure...
Cape Cod Chronicle
No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café
HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
capecod.com
State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects
BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue
Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Push Comes To Shove Over Wing Island Boardwalk
BREWSTER — A group of adamant residents, many of them Friends of Wing Island members, has petitioned for a special town meeting well ahead of the May 1 spring town meeting to settle the fate of the proposed Wing Island boardwalk. Liz Perry and Carl Ahlstrom IV, whom the...
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
capeandislands.org
Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis
HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Want Saquatucket Sidewalk Project Extended East To Julian Road
HARWICH – The plan to extend a sidewalk from Harwich Port to Saquatucket Harbor was well received by local residents during a design presentation last week. In fact, residents wanted to see the state expand the project and provide additional amenities. The project calls for a five-foot sidewalk on...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Additional Plots Planned For Putnam Farm
ORLEANS — Eight new farm plots have been identified for the next phase of agricultural expansion at Putnam Farm. The town's agricultural advisory committee and conservation commission each were presented with options earlier this month for laying out the fourth phase of farm plotting at the farm, which is located off Rock Harbor Road.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Rockland Trust To Close Downtown Branch
CHATHAM — Starting with the Chatham Trust Company, there's been a bank at the Chatham rotary continuously since 1955, but that could change when the current tenant, Rockland Trust, completes its lease in April. If no other bank takes over the space, it would be the first time in decades that Chatham has had only one full-service bank in town.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
capeandislands.org
Eagles and Ospreys
If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
capecod.com
Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 6 westbound reopened about 6 PM.
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials say missing Massachusetts married father of three found dead
A missing southeastern Massachusetts father has been found dead after being reported missing earlier this week. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department received a call reporting an overdue party. Family members reported that Eduardo C. Gomes, of West Yarmouth, was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. and had not returned home.
Comments / 0