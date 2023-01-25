ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Bessemer City vs Hueytown - Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ Bessemer

HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Win Miller’s 31 points lead No. 2 Vestavia Hills past Class 7A top-ranked Hoover

Win Miller scored 31 points Tuesday night as Vestavia Hills knocked off Hoover 56-48 in a battle of the state’s top two Class 7A teams. The Bucs, who saw their 17-game win streak ended, entered the game as the No. 1 team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A poll. The Rebels were No. 2. The Hoover girls beat Vestavia 49-45 earlier in the night in another matchup of highly ranked teams.
HOOVER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montvallo Falcons Men's Track and Field Team Set Four School Records at KMS Invitational

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo 2023 Men's Lacrosse Picked First in PBC Preseason Coaches Poll, Four Falcons on Preseason All-PBC Team

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Women's Basketball Pick Up Road Win Over Huntingdon Hawks

MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

University of Montevallo Women's Swimming Team Takes Down BSC 149-113 to Close Regular Season

MONTEVALLO, AL
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
SYLACAUGA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Men's Swim And Dive Team Take Two Of Three In Back-To-Back

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Swimming Tops Birmingham-Southern, 133-128.

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Women's Swim and Dive Team Nearly Sweeps Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith

Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job

Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
ALABAMA STATE

