Robb Report

This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night.   Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
thediscoveriesof.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Driving Iceland’s Ring Road

Driving Iceland’s Ring Road? Here’s what you need to know when planning your road trip. There’s a tiny country in the middle of the ocean that’s unlike anywhere else in the world. Iceland, although small, has managed to captivate visitors with its eerie landscapes and small-town...
msn.com

Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World

With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
ALASKA STATE
Apartment Therapy

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water

Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
techaiapp.com

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe: A powerful celebration of love – A Luxury Travel Blog

What makes your heart race, what makes your cheeks flush, and your palms sweat, what takes your breath away? It could be love – or it could be a wildly romantic safari! With the month of romance coming up, there’s no better time to explore one of the most exciting and most accessible adventure destinations in the world. Victoria Falls, with its breathtaking views, unspoiled rainforest, many activities and additional attractions, is also one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1989. Situated on the western tip of Zimbabwe along the great Zambezi River, the Falls are the largest sheet of falling water on Earth in full flood.
Time Out Global

Explore Croatia’s captivating castles with our latest travel video!

In the latest of her continuing series of travel videos, Emmy-winning filmmaker Ashley Colburn goes in search of Croatia’s historic castles. Acclaimed for her first travel show WOW Croatia! in 2010, TV host and producer Ashley recently focused her attention on responsible tourism in Croatia, cycling along the wine roads and seafront of Istria in her Smart Travel video clip.
Daily Beast

Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools

All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
techaiapp.com

11 Best Grand Cayman Excursions To Enjoy

Grand Cayman is a beautiful island paradise that offers travelers a wealth of activities to enjoy. From snorkeling and scuba diving to sailing and kayaking, there is something for everyone to enjoy on Grand Cayman. In this article, we will share with you the best Grand Cayman excursions that you won’t want to miss out on during your travels. So whether you’re looking for an action-packed adventure or a relaxing day in the sun, be sure to check out our list of the top things to do on Grand Cayman island!
Thrillist

You Can Now Book a Stay in Prince's Luxury Vacation Villa

If you've ever fantasized about living like the most lavish celebrities to have walked this Earth, a chance to make that dream into reality is here. The Emara Estate in Turks & Caicos was previously owned by legendary musician Prince and is now available to rent out. The estate has 17 bedrooms, sits on its very own peninsula, and is decked out with every sort of luxury you can imagine.

