What makes your heart race, what makes your cheeks flush, and your palms sweat, what takes your breath away? It could be love – or it could be a wildly romantic safari! With the month of romance coming up, there’s no better time to explore one of the most exciting and most accessible adventure destinations in the world. Victoria Falls, with its breathtaking views, unspoiled rainforest, many activities and additional attractions, is also one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1989. Situated on the western tip of Zimbabwe along the great Zambezi River, the Falls are the largest sheet of falling water on Earth in full flood.

