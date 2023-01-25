ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #585, January 25

By Kerry Brunskill
 2 days ago

I can offer you all the Wordle help you need, from tips and clues for today's puzzle to the January 25 (585) answer delivered with the click of a mouse. Still not sure what Wordle's about? Then make sure you read through our guide, or feel free to browse our extensive archive of past Wordle answers to see what you've been missing.

Oh that was frustrating. I found two incredibly awkward greens on my first guess, and they ended up throwing my whole thought process out of balance rather than helping me find the answer. I made a game's worth of feeble attempts to fit letters around them, but it didn't work out for me. Still, tomorrow's another Wordle day.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, January 25

This word's a tall plant grown in vast quantities for its sweet yellow seeds, which can either be cooked or turned into oil or flour. Today's answer is also known as corn, and you'll need to find three different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.
  • A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 585 answer?

Keep your win streak going. The answer to the January 25 (585) Wordle is MAIZE .

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

  • January 24: COUNT
  • January 23: ELUDE
  • January 22: MATEY
  • January 21: BLURB
  • January 20: ALTER
  • January 19: MUCKY
  • January 18: CHARD
  • January 17: ADOPT
  • January 16: FROCK
  • January 15: SPIRE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.  After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

